As many pharmacies across the state are forced to close down, one local pharmacist has been following updates and working closely with dealings in legislative sessions, trying to vocalize support for legislature that would benefit community pharmacies such as his.
Richard Slone, pharmacist and owner of Rx Discount Pharmacy in Hazard, said he has been a pharmacist for 40 years. During that time, Slone said, the pharmacy business has seen a lot of changes, many of which have impacted them financially.
“We have seen a lot of change in our profession. Healthcare has seen a lot of changes,” said Slone. “Kentucky went to a Managed Medicaid System in 2011 or 2012, and when they did that, they went to a Managed Care Organizations (MCO) system, who at the time were three but now there’s five, I think, in the state.”
Managed care, Slone said, is different than fee-for-service care. In a fee-for-service care, Kentucky pays its own claims, said Slone. When the state went to managed care, he said, they started getting pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
“There is one company that controls 80 percent of that business, and that is CVS Caremark,” said Slone. “Our income has been declining over the last five or six years, dramatically, and a lot of it has got to do with the MCO model where the claims are handled by a third-party. Used to, we got an adequate dispensing fee.”
Now, however, prices are paid differently, he said.
“Our reimbursement is two components, one is the cost of the drug and one is the dispensing fee,” said Slone. In 2012, he said, the dispensing fee was $4.50, and currently, CVS Caremark wants to pay 0.50, he said.
“This guy at the hot dog stand makes more than that,” said Slone, stating that the difference in price is not allowing pharmacies to make enough funds to stay in business and support their communities. The state, Slone said, has been working on a study to see what savings would be with CVS Caremark taken out of the PBM system and it is looking like it will save people money overall, he said.
Something that could help this issue pharmacies are facing, Slone said, is the passage of Senate Bill 50, an act relating to outpatient pharmacy benefits in the Medicaid program and declaring an emergency. The bill, Slone said, proposes taking retail pharmacies out of the managed medicaid program and keep 340B drug programs under the managed medicaid program, he said, explaining that the bill would keep those entities where they are and won’t affect PBMs. MCOs and CVS Caremark are fighting it, Slone said.
“Taking retail community pharmacy out of the managed medicaid system, out of the MCO system where CVS Caremark can have their grubs at it, will save the state, studies have already shown, over $100 million,” said Slone. Other states such as West Virginia, he said, have done the same thing and have saved that much money, as well, said Slone.
“It saves the tax payer money and it pays pharmacies more. Retail community pharmacy gets more money under SB 50, by taking us out of the managed medicaid program,” said Slone. “Community pharmacy is struggling,” said Slone. This bill, he said, will be able to help all community pharmacies that are not 340 B, but it will not hurt the 340 b program. “We just want a fair and equitable compensation,” said Slone, explaining that the bill will allow community pharmacies to increase their income and stay in business, because it gets the middleman out of the way and makes pharmacies more profitable.
In the original version, the bill proposes to amend KRS 205.647 to require the Department for Medicaid Services to establish and directly administer an outpatient pharmacy benefit program for all Medicaid beneficiaries; permit the department to contract a third-party administrator on a fee-for-service reimbursement basis; require a third-party administrator to utilize the outpatient pharmacy benefit program established by the department; and exempt outpatient pharmacy services provided by a health care facility that is registered as a covered entity pursuant to 42 U.S.C. sec. 256b from the provisions of this section.
The bill was introduced in the Senate on Jan. 28, and was reported favorably during the first reading on Feb. 5. A second reading of the bill was held on Feb. 6. Legislative documents said, “Whereas there is urgent need to improve the administration and provision of outpatient pharmacy benefits to Medicaid recipients, an emergency is declared to exist, and this act takes effect on July 1, 2020.”
