Recently, both the Perry County and Hazard Independent School Districts have been preparing for the start of school scheduled for Aug. 24. Many of the Perry County schools have been holding drive-thru back-to-school bash events, while Hazard Independent schools are planning to hold orientation dates soon.

On Friday, July 24, Buckhorn School held a “Very Hungry Caterpillar” Drive-thru Parade, providing free school supplies and free food to students. Multiple vendors were set up at the event and were giving away free resources. School officials held a parade contest to determine the students with the best decorated vehicle or best costumes that fit with the theme. The winners, Jesse, Jody and Jace Stamper, were awarded tickets to Kings Island. The school also gave prizes to the first 50 vehicles in line. A Kindergarten meet-and-greet was also held during the drive-thru event.

West Perry Elementary School held their drive-thru back-to-school bash event on July 28. Preschool registration for West Perry Elementary School will be held on Aug/ 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Preschool will begin on Sept. 8. To make an appointment, parents or guardians may call the school beginning Monday, Aug. 3, email mary.mize@perry.kyschools.us, or contact the preschool teacher, Elizabeth Mize, on Facebook.

Viper Elementary School held their drive-thru back-to-school bash event on July 29. Viper Elementary School will hold their preschool registration on Aug. 13 and 14 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email Sarah Cornett at sarah.cornett@perry.kyschools.us.

Robinson Elementary School held their drive-thru back-to-school bash and Kindergarten meet-and-greet events on July 30.

East Perry Elementary School held their drive-thru back-to-school bash event on July 30. The event featured giveaways from the Family Resource Center, Save the Children, UK Dental, KRDHD and Primary Care. East Perry Preschool Registration will be held on Aug. 13 and 14 by appointment only. Please email preschool contacts Cassie Maggard at casstina.maggard@perry.kyschools.us, or Stacy Holbrook at stacy.holbrook@perry.kyschools.us, to schedule an appointment.

Leatherwood Elementary School held their drive-thru back-to-school bash event on Aug 3, providing free haircuts, free backpacks and school supplies and free McDonald's Happy Meals to the students.

R.W. Combs Elementary School held their drive-thru back-to-school bash event on Aug. 4. Multiple vendors were set up giving out various supplies. All students that attended received a free McDonald's Happy Meal while supplies lasted.

The Hazard Independent School District plans to have in-person orientation with a virtual option for families not comfortable with it.

Hazard High School orientation dates will be held Aug. 6-11. Senior orientation will be held on Aug. 6; junior orientation will be held on Aug. 7; sophomore orientation will be held on Aug. 10; and freshmen orientation will be held on Aug. 11. Room locations and times will be provided by school officials via a phone call to the students' families.

Hazard Middle School orientation will be held at HHS from Aug.10-13. Room locations will be provided by school officials via a phone call to the students' families. The fifth grade orientation will be held on Aug. 10 with the following schedule: 4:30 p.m. (last names A-F), 6 p.m. (last names H-M) and 7:30 p.m. (last names N-W). Sixth grade orientation will be held on Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m. (last names A-G), 6 p.m. (last names H-N) and 7:30 p.m. (last names P-W). Seventh grade orientation will be held on Aug. 12 at noon, (last names A-C), 1:30 p.m. (last names D-L), 3:00 p.m. (last names M-S) and 4:30 p.m. (last names W-Y). The eighth grade orientation will be held on Aug. 13 at noon, (last names A-E), 1:30 p.m. (last names F-M) and 3 p.m. (last names N-W).

Roy G. Eversole Elementary School orientation will be held from Aug. 17-21. Kindergarten orientation will be held on Aug. 17; first grade orientation will be held on Aug. 18; second grade orientation will be held on Aug. 19; third grade orientation will be held on Aug. 20; and fourth grade orientation will be held on Aug. 21. Room locations and times will be provided by school officials via a phone call to the students' families.

If anyone has not received a call from their child(ren)'s school, please contact school officials for more information.