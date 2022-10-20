Following the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) release of the 2021-2022 School Report Card data for all school districts across the state on Oct. 18, officials with local schools said the data from this year’s assessments demonstrate the impact of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected education over the last few years.

Assessments were fully administered statewide to more than 383,000 students in third through eighth grades (grades 3 through 8) and in sophomore and junior years (grades 10 through 11) during the spring of 2022. Accountability and federal statuses — such as Comprehensive School Improvement and Targeted School Improvement — are being reported for the first time since 2019.

The 2021-22 School Report Card provides data on how students in each school district performed academically amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions. During this year, Kentucky administered new assessments, implemented a new accountability system and introduced a new School Report Card (SRC) dashboard. Beginning this year, Kentucky’s 2022 School Report Card featured the state’s new color-coded accountability system, which was previously a five-star system. In this new accountability system, a color-coded rating for all schools at each level (elementary, middle and high school) in every school district were scored by color — Red (Lowest Performance); Orange (Low); Yellow (Medium); Green (High); and Blue (Highest Performance).

The School Report Card Data also includes data on how students scored overall on the Kentucky Summative Assessment, formerly known as the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP), as well as the ACT exam. In spring 2022, the tests were fully administered for the first time. Additionally, the report card data provides the graduation rates, state assessment participation rates, rates of students who participate in Advanced Coursework, overall response rates from students on the Quality of School Climate and Safety survey and much more for each district.

The state’s performance level for elementary school reading scores consisted of 28 percent students scoring novice and 17 percent scoring distinguished; the middle school consisted of 31 percent of students scoring novice and 16 percent scoring distinguished; and the high school consisted of 32 percent of students scoring novice and 16 percent scoring distinguished in reading. Math scores were similar with the state’s elementary school math scores consisting of 32 percent students scoring novice and 17 percent scoring distinguished; the middle school consisting of 35 percent of students scoring novice and 9 percent scoring distinguished; and the high school consisting of 34 percent of students scoring novice and 10 percent scoring distinguished in math.

Based on the results seen across the state and in local districts, officials said it was evident that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the results, but this was expected and can be improved in the future.

“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our students and our schools as they continue to recover from the interrupted learning that occurred over the past two years,” said Education Commissioner and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass. “These assessment results will serve as the baseline from which we will move forward as we look to new and innovative learning opportunities for all of Kentucky’s students.”

Glass said Kentucky’s results are consistent with what other states are experiencing. “There will be no quick fix for the challenges our students endured during the pandemic,” Glass said. “It will take time and resources.”

According to the 2021-2022 School Report Card data, the Hazard Independent School District had an overall performance rating of yellow on elementary, green on middle and green on high school, while the Perry County School District scored an overall performance rating of yellow on elementary, middle and high school.

Officials with both the Hazard Independent School District and the Perry County School District agreed, and said that although the results showed the impact of COVID on their schools, they are hopeful for the upcoming year and already have plans for improvement.

“As always we’re very proud of our staff and community for all the hard work and effort they put into high quality instruction over the past two years,” said Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs.

“I was really pleased with our scores because with COVID as our staff has worked over the past two years — I feel that we can always do better, but it shows the hard work that our staff has done the past two years,” she said.

Math and reading scores at each level in the Hazard Independent Schools District — elementary, middle and high school — were demonstrative of the interruption in education. Hazard Independent scored yellow on reading and math state assessments in the elementary level, and yellow on science, social studies and combined writing state assessments. Hazard Independent scored green on reading and math state assessments in the middle school level, and green on science, social studies and combined writing state assessments. Hazard Independent scored green on reading and math state assessments in the high school level; yellow on science, social studies and combined writing state assessments; orange on high school graduation rates; and green on high school post-secondary readiness rates.

Hazard’s elementary school reading scores consisted of 32 percent students scoring novice and 9 percent scoring distinguished; the middle school consisted of 20 percent of students scoring novice and 17 percent scoring distinguished; and the high school consisted of 10 percent of students scoring novice and 22 percent scoring distinguished in reading. Math scores were similar with Hazard’s elementary school math scores consisting of 31 percent students scoring novice and 7 percent scoring distinguished; the middle school consisting of 30 percent of students scoring novice and 11 percent scoring distinguished; and the high school consisting of 16 percent of students scoring novice and 12 percent scoring distinguished in math.

Hazard Independent scored 88.1 percent (140 out of 159 students) on advanced coursework participation, which included student participation in advanced level courses such as Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge Advanced International (CAI) and Dual Credit. Additionally, 11.9 percent of Hazard students were classified as gifted and talented.

“As expected with COVID it had an impact on our students and schools. For example, the interruption of learning that’s happened since then but we’re taking the scores that we have,” she said.

Going back and forth from virtual to in-person instruction, said Combs, was inconvenient and interrupted the education being provided to students in her district.

“That’s going to have an impact on assessment scores. Hopefully now we can use that and move forward and find those areas that may need more resources or more differentiation for our students to make sure we can get them to the level that we want them to be at,” Combs said.

The district, said Combs, plans to take the results and use them to improve over the upcoming year.

“We’re going to take this assessment and that will serve as our base line from which we will move forward, and we will look at finding new and engaging ways to give our students more learning opportunities for the future and we will provide the resources and support to make sure all students move forward academically from this base line point,” said Combs.

Assessment results in the Perry County School District also showed the impact of COVID-19, and representatives of the district echoed the concerns for the results and optimism for the future that other local and state education officials expressed.

Cindy Gabbard, Perry County Schools District assessment coordinator, said the district was aware that the pandemic would have an impact, but they have plans in place to improve based on results from the report.

“We knew coming back off the pandemic after two years that there would be some concerns but we were pleased overall with our results. Starting out last year, the testing year, we had over 300 students on virtual so we knew that would be a concern, but then come January some of the students came back. Overall we were pretty much - in some areas- above the state averages,” said Gabbard. “We’re very excited about this year. We think we will have a very successful year. Staff and students are excited to be back so we’re very positive about this upcoming year,” she said.

Perry County scored yellow on reading and math state assessments in the elementary level, and yellow on science, social studies and combined writing state assessments. Perry County scored yellow on reading and math state assessments in the middle school level, and yellow on science, social studies and combined writing state assessments. Perry County scored orange on reading and math state assessments in the high school level; orange on science, social studies and combined writing state assessments; yellow in high school graduation rates; and blue on high school post-secondary readiness rates.

Perry County’s elementary school reading scores consisted of 25 percent students scoring novice and 14 percent scoring distinguished; the middle school consisted of 23 percent of students scoring novice and 16 percent scoring distinguished; and the high school consisted of 40 percent of students scoring novice and 11 percent scoring distinguished in reading. Math scores were similar with Perry County’s elementary school math scores consisting of 30 percent students scoring novice and 7 percent scoring distinguished; the middle school consisting of 33 percent of students scoring novice and 5 percent scoring distinguished; and the high school consisting of 37 percent of students scoring novice and 6 percent scoring distinguished in math.

Perry County scored 92.5 percent (331 out of 358 students) on advanced coursework participation, and 15.5 percent of Perry County students were classified as gifted and talented.

Gabbard said the district will continue doing district professional learning communities; will conduct district walk through events each month at every school in the district which will helps further identify areas of need; and will continue taking Transcend assessments three times a year and to determine the RTI groups at each school. “We will target areas of concern, areas where we need to grow in,” she said.

Kristie Gorman, assistant superintendent for the Perry County Schools District, agreed, and added that she feels the district did well considering the impact of COVID, the flooding which caused delays in instruction and other factors.

“COVID instruction was extremely hard on our district; not just our district, but across the state. Students were having to learn at home virtually, some chose to go to home school, and just when we returned it wasn’t consistent - some days we were out due to COVID, other days we were in. Last year wasn’t a true, consistent year of instruction for us,” said Gorman. “We do have regression. Students are not where we need them to be overall, but we expected that.”

This year, said Gorman, the district believes they will make up even more ground because it will be more consistent than last year.

“We feel we were equal to or even above local schools in our area in eastern Kentucky. We know that math and science are our areas for improvement, but overall we held our own and were able to make up a lot of the COVID regression we saw with our students. We felt we are just as competitive and just as eager to get this year going as other districts are,” Gorman said. “We also believe that we can recover what we have lost. We’re eager to get this year going and can make up ground for what COVID and the flood has done to our district.”

Additional state data, including all indicators and breakdowns by student group for each subject and performance level, can be viewed on the School Report Card, which can be access by visiting https://www.kyschoolreportcard.com/home?year=2022.