This holiday season, many small locally-owned businesses reported having a successful holiday and a lot of community support. The community, said several business owners, seems to understand the importance of shopping locally.

Mandi Fugate Sheffel, owner of the Read Spotted Newt, said the store had another year of support and a good turn out of shoppers. The support shown, she said, is vital to the continued operation of small businesses in the area.

“We had a really steady and successful holiday season. With the resurgence of downtown Hazard I see a commitment from the community to shop local. Shopping local is critical to future growth,” said Sheffel. “I also hope that it gives shoppers peace of mind to know their dollars stay in the community. I’m extremely grateful for everyone who made the choice to shop local. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Hazard,” she said.

One business, Queen City Records, experienced their first holiday season. The support, said Mary Jo Everage, co-owner and business manager of Queen City Records, was amazing.

“Our first Christmas was overwhelming, but it was amazing. We had a really good turn out of people buying both records and gift certificates,” said Everage. “It was a steady pace until Thursday then it hit all at once. Last minute shopping and it was super busy but I enjoyed it so much. I was very tired at the end of the day but it was well worth it.

“Shopping local, it helps not only the local businesses because they're not in these big chains – we're actually working to survive,” said Everage.

Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft, also reported having a successful holiday season. Support, she said, was not only from the community, but also from other businesses.

“We love that many customers chose to shop locally and here with us. We appreciate our customers and the whole local business community. We all help each other and that is the only way we will all do well,” said Davis. “We had great sales and we appreciate every local customer and every customer who shops while coming home for the holidays.”

The business, said Davis, was able to sell a variety of products.

“Many of our customers were able to make Christmas presents for family and friends. Some who had just learned to sew this year made quilts by Christmas,” said Davis. “In addition to fabric and sewing supplies, we were able to sell locally handmade dolls and crochet animals, paintings and a variety of unique artwork in our new gift shop called the Confluence. The creative crowd here is amazing and we are so grateful for customers, local artists and the beginner sewing community,” Davis said.

Other business owners, such as Sherry Spradlin, owner and operator of the Mother Goose Inn and Gift Shop, and Emily Whitaker, the owner of Windy Hills Coffee and Yarn Oasis, said they did have decent holiday seasons, however, they were not as successful as in previous times.

“We did okay, but not as well as the previous two years. Business seemed to be slower than before,” said Spradlin. Shopping local, she said, is very important for the community.

“Small local businesses are the backbone of our community. If you look at programs, signs on baseball fields, etc., it’s the small businesses who help sponsor and support those events. Small business owners live in the community and are your neighbors and friends that you see on a daily basis. A small business owner will always be there to give you personal attention to help find just the right gift or item you need,” said Spradlin. “Thank you to everyone who supported small businesses this holiday season and please continue to shop local,” she said.

Whitaker agreed, stating that she also saw fewer sales than expected, but working with other businesses helped the businesses.

“Our overall customers increased because we combined shops and had events. Sales were down for me and my partners though,” said Whitaker. “The best part of this season was the way the local shops referred customers to the other local businesses. Many times the customer would tell how they found us. I loved that.

“While no local small business can offer the selection of the larger stores, we all try hard to anticipate what might be unique and fulfill a need. We marked down many items but still see customers willing to buy gas to spend less in stores far away,” Whitaker said. “Local shop owners struggle just to get you in the doors of shops with limited hours or inconvenient parking. Thanks for all who did try to purchase locally. Many mentioned that intention as they shopped with us. Some knew some of us will not be there next year without their support.”