Following Gov. Andy Beshear's new restrictions announced on Nov. 18, the superintendents of both local school districts released school updates to the community last week.

Within the new restrictions, Beshear said schools will cease in-person instruction beginning Nov. 23 and move to remote instruction. Middle and high schools, he said, will remain in remote instruction until Jan. 4. Under the restrictions, elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7, if their county is not in the red zone and the school follows all “Healthy at School” guidance. The restrictions took effect at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20 and will run through 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13.

On the evening of Nov. 18, following Beshear's announcement, Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett informed the community that due to the large increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Perry County Schools District will continue their plan to not have any instruction, virtual or in-person, until cases decrease.

“As everyone is aware, our school district's plans have changed regularly since March 13. Changes became even more frequent as we opened school in August, both virtually and when briefly permitting in-person learning in late Sept. Since that time, we have been completely virtual with the exception of four school days,” said Jett. “We hear from students, teachers, parents and guardians the need for students to be in-person. We agree with those comments. It is a fact that students are better served in all areas of education during in-person learning.”

However, said Jett, given the current statistics for Perry County, in-person learning is not an option at this time.

“The only conceivable way to gain as many in-person instructional days for students (assuming in-person learning is allowable in the Spring) is to decrease the number of virtual/NTI days prior to Christmas break,” said Jett. If all instruction is delayed until Jan. 4, 2021, he said, the district will gain 26 in-person instructional days in the spring, which will allow equitable opportunity to students and parents who prefer in-person learning to virtual/NTI.

“This may or may not be a plan that other districts will implement. However, we feel it is best for Perry County students,” said Jett. As of Nov. 18, he said, all instruction in the Perry County district, both in-person and virtual/NTI, is postponed until Jan. 4, 2021. Beginning Jan. 4, 2021, the district will begin in-person learning if permitted. If in-person learning is not permitted, virtual/NTI will resume for all students.

There will be no cancellations for inclement weather in the spring semester, and traditional snow days will be virtual/NTI, said Jett. Memorial Day will be a non-school day.The last day for students will be June 7, 2021.

“Our overwhelming goal in this decision was to place the highest value on educating students in an in-person setting,” said Jett.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Jett announced that the Perry County Schools District had also decided to postpone the district's annual Thanksgiving Outreach.

“After careful consideration, Perry County Schools have decided to postpone this year's Thanksgiving Outreach. Given the number of cases in Perry County, we feel like trying to provide meals at Thanksgiving would not only put our volunteers at risk, but also the families we serve,” said Jett. He continued, “This is a long-standing tradition for Perry County Schools and one we hate to cancel, but community safety is our top priority right now.”

The contributions that have already been made will be utilized when the schools are able to reschedule to outreach opportunity, he said. “Our plan is to provide a community outreach meal as soon as possible,” said Jett.

If anyone has any concerns, comments or questions, contact Jett at, (606) 439-5813, or, jonathan.jett@perry.kyschools.us.

On Friday, Nov. 20, Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs informed the community that the district plans to remain on their previous plan and follow the governor's restrictions and guidelines.

“We have an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases that we are seeing both in Kentucky and nationally. I just wanted to explain that the executive order from the governor required entities throughout the Commonwealth to take additional steps to mitigate further spread of COVID-19. This includes, but is not limited to, local school districts,” said Combs. “Virus mitigation efforts require the support of our entire state, including our school communities. While these steps are not always easy, we are hopeful they will reduce the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the demand on our healthcare system so that lifesaving interventions are available to patients who need them. We are also hopeful that we can resume in-person instruction quickly once cases decline.”

KDE, said Combs, has sent guidance on this executive order explaining that the Hazard Independent School district can continue on, as their plan states.

“The target groups will continue to come to school. We will continue to support families and students. We want to ensure the highest quality instruction for each and every child,” said Combs. If anyone is struggling with anything, Combs said, please reach out to the district.

Combs encouraged the community to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands. “When all Kentuckians respond united, we are more likely to quickly decrease the spread of COVID-19,” said Combs.

More school updates will be discussed weekly, said school officials.