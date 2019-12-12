For his dedication and excellence in patient care, the exclusive medical society of Patient Preferred Physicians and Practitioners proudly named local surgeon Dr. Chad Brashear, DO, FACOS, FACS a “2020 Patient Preferred Surgeon of the Year” for the state of Kentucky.
Board certified and with more than a decade of achievements in his specialty, Brashear currently serves as the Chief of Surgery and Medical Director of ARH/Restorix Wound Care, treating patients at the ARH Hazard Surgical Clinic and at the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center. Brashear specializes in laparoscopic surgery and surgical procedures to treat conditions affecting the abdomen and related structures, including hernias and tumors. His goal, he said, is to maximize a patients’ independence in all activities of daily living.
As a recognized Patient Preferred top surgeon, Brashear will be featured in the fall 2019 edition of the Preferred Health Magazine among the likes of other top doctors nationwide. Patients rate Brashear five-stars and praise his expertise, knowledge and bedside manner.
“Right after awakening in the recovery room, I had a deep sense that the surgery went well,” said one of Brashear’s patients.“Now after four weeks, I can attest that the healing process has gone exceptionally well. And after four weeks of taking it easy, I may now be ready for normal activities to resume. I commend all members of his staff and surgical team for providing an atmosphere of caring and relaxing the patient,” the patient continued.
Brashear’s peers also said they feel his expertise and great bed-side manner made him deserving of the award.“Definitely one of the best. Extremely smart. Intelligent. Helps me with my patients anytime,” said Dr. Karen Gooslin. “Best surgeon hands down.”
Brashear’s medical career began in 2007 when he graduated from the Pikeville College’s School of Osteopathic Medicine, where he ranked fifth (5th) in his class. He then completed a General Surgery Traditional Internship at Henry Ford Health Systems in Detroit, MI, where he also completed his General Surgery Residency in 2012. Brashear is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgery and a Fellow of American College of Surgery.
To stay up to date on the latest advancements in his field, Brashear said he holds professional memberships with multiple organizations including the American Osteopathic Association, American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, Michigan Osteopathic Physician Society, American Medical Association, American College of Surgeons, Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES), Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, American Hernia Society, American Society of Colorectal Surgeons, American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopists, Sigma Sigma Phi-National Honorary Osteopathic Fraternity, Kentucky Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, Kentucky Osteopathic Medical Association, American Society of Breast Surgeons, Kentucky Medical Association, Society of Surgical Oncology, Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract and the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care.
Brashear said he has performed over 1,000 surgeries on mission trips in Nicaragua with both Mercy Surgical Missions and Rainbow Medical Mission. He also holds many certificates including Ethicon Advances in Bariatric Surgery, Hyperbaric chamber medicine, Accele-Care Wound Care Medical Director Course, Wound Educators Physician Certification, SAGES Basic Endoscopy and Laparoscopy, SAGES Advanced Laparoscopic Hernia Repair, and SAGES Laparoscopic Colorectal and Solid Organ among others.
When his is not treating patients, Brashear said he can be found volunteering his time at the University of Kentucky Family Practice, the University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, Lincoln Memorial Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, ARH Internal Medicine Residency and the ARH First Assistant Student Program. He has published several case studies and was honored by the House Staff Council (HFHS) voted on by peers in 2012, and voted 2017 UKFP Voluntary Faculty of the Year.
To make an appointment with Brashear, DO, FACOS, FACS please visit www.arh.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.