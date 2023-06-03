Over the past few months, Perry County resident Bobby Brown, a veteran, has been working to clean up veteran graves throughout the community, make sure the graves have markers and document directions to the grave sites.
While he was recently working on this project, Brown said he encountered several veteran graves in the Riverside Cemetery in Hazard that were overgrown and unkept.
“This cemetery had no military markers that had been cleaned since they were installed. Some markers were broken down, some were covered by weeds, some have sunk and need to be reset,” said Brown.
The state of the cemetery, he said, was unacceptable and requires action.
“It is a shame that veterans' markers are in the shape they are in within this cemetery. It is quite evident that there is no concern by the people of this community for the service of these veterans who sacrificed so much, including some lives to preserve the freedom that we possess in this country today,” said Brown. “I am so ashamed that I did not know about this and I pledge to clean and correct as many as I can with the time I have left.”
Brown will be continuing his cleaning efforts for the fallen veterans of Perry County.