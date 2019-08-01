Local veteran honored with bridge dedication

A local veteran was recently honored with a bridge dedication in Perry County.
Simpson Fugate was born in 1890 in Breathitt County to Claiborn “Clabe” and Winnie Sizemore Fugate. He lived his early years along Hwy 476 and Little Buckhorn Creek.
Simpson enlisted in the United States Army, where he served two tours in Germany in World War I, from 1910-1918.
After returning from WWI, Fugate carried mail by horse back from Jackson on what is now HWY 476 and Little Buckhorn Creek to Vest. He moved to Hardburly in the 1920’s to work in the mining industry, and was employed by Old King Coal Company and Hardy-Burlingham Mining located in Tribby and Hardburly. Simpson was a longtime resident of Hardburly and Bulan.
Simpson’s family said that Fugate helped organize the UMWA in Hardburly and was a Mason at the Hardburly Lodge. After retiring, he spent most days tending to his garden and doing odd jobs in the neighborhood, said his family.
To honor the service of Simpson Fugate, the bridge located at Hwy 550 and Hardburly Road has been named the SFC Simpson Fugate Memorial Bridge.
Stu Fugate, HCTC Dean of Operations and grandson of Simpson Fugate, said the family extends a special thanks to Hal Rogers office for getting the military records, Scott Alexander for all his assistance and Robin Brashear who completed the many forms need for the naming of the bridge in his honor.
