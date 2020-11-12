Last week, on Nov. 3, Bobby Brown, a local veteran began visiting cemeteries throughout his neighborhood and placed flags on the graves of veterans to honor them for Veterans Day. Brown said this was the first year he has done this, and he continued to follow through with his plan despite recent health issues.

“I am going around graveyards in my neighborhood, placing flags on each veteran's grave. I am doing this using a bicycle as transportation as I am not allowed to drive for three months,” said Brown. “I have done two today (Nov. 3) and will do some more this week. This is something I was planning on doing before my seizure, so I decided to do it on my bike as I love to ride and I need the exercise and can't drive anyway.”

This endeavor, said Brown, is something close to his family.

“I served 32 years in uniform, regular Army and Reserve, and Kentucky National Guard, and I am so proud to have put on the uniform as these soldiers did, and so is my son,” said Brown. He continued, “I did get to serve with the Army Special Forces, Third Group, whose area study was South America.”

Additionally, he said, his wife Katherine Brown had several members who served as well. Katherine's mother, said Brown, had two sons that served in World War II; one came home, one died a hero, he said. She also had two sons who served in Vietnam and one who served in Panama Canal. In addition to this, she had three brothers and one sister that served in WWII.

“Martha Baker Campbell was a mother who gave without question, not without heartache and grief – five sons she watched go off to war to serve their country, left mother and family behind to pray and serve in their way,” said Katherine Brown.

Brown said he has been targeting the cemeteries that are close to where he lives, because of his health and transportation issues. Although he has only been to a few sites so far, Brown said he has noticed that some of the cemeteries are in need of upkeep.

“I have been to five cemeteries and am appalled at the lack of maintenance to their graves in three of the five,” said Brown. At the Tunnel Hill Cemetery, Brown said, several grave markers were broken, the grass was not cut, the grave markers were filthy, the graves were sunk in and there was trash throughout the graveyard and the road to it.

“I hate to see the rest of the county's condition. It is not the county's responsibility to maintain them, there is a state law that prevents them from doing so. The responsibility is supposed to be that of the land owner. That is not being done,” he said. “We need to come up with some way to maintain these graves. I do not have the answer to this and I am not able to maintain them all.”