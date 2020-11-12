Although the atomic bomb was first used in World War II when the United States dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Aug. 1945, in the years following that, the U.S. government and military conducted several experiments with the atomic bomb. As the community celebrates Veterans Day by honoring veterans past and present, one local veteran has been reminiscing about his time served and his involvement in one of those experiments with the atomic bombs.

Sgt. First Class Ivan Woods, 92, of Combs, served in the United States Army from August 1950 through August 1952. During his time in service, Woods fought in the Korean War and was involved with experiments testing the effects of the atomic bomb. Woods said that even though he is in his 90s, he vividly remembers how it felt, physically and emotionally, to see the bomb go off.

“By the time the bomb went off, we were three and three quarter miles away from it in a ditch with our backs to it,” said Woods. “Just before the explosion, we were told to turn our backs to the tower which held the bomb and to close our eyes. When the bomb exploded, I felt that I could have read a newspaper through my eyelids.”

He said that, even with his eyes closed and back turned to the explosion, everything was very bright.

“After the explosion, we were instructed to turn around and face the fireball and watch it bounce on the ground then rise into a mushroom cloud. We were also told to brace ourselves for the coming shock wave that we could see boiling the dust as it approached. At the moment the shock wave hit us, it felt as though you were pushed off your feet and then it passed on by,” said Woods. He continued, stating that after a period of time passed, the group was taken to ground zero to witness the destruction of military equipment and to see the effects the bomb had on livestock that were hidden in an underground bunker.

“They had Army trucks and equipment and tanks parked at (ground) zero and they had vanished. There wasn't anything left of them, they were gone,” said Woods. “There were some sheep hidden in an underground bunker that had about four or five feet of dirt on top of it, their backs were burnt black,”

After being exposed to the detonation site, Woods said they were all taken to a different location, stripped of their clothing and showered down before being able to return to their base.

“We were then taken to an area and stripped of our clothing. We showered and were issued new clothes. We were then sent back to base camp in the desert,” said Woods.

After being discharged from the U.S. Army in 1952, Woods said he enrolled in college under the G.I. Bill and obtained a B.S. in Education. During college, he said, be began experiencing problems with pain and discomfort that had begun to surface. The pain and discomfort continued until the company he was working for gave him disability retirement at the age of 53, he said. Woods said he later received social security disability as well.

Woods is currently living well in the Combs community of Perry County.