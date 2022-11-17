Members of VFW Post 7387 in Hazard recently took time to visit local schools to celebrate Veterans Day.
On Nov. 10, VFW members attended the Hazard Middle School (HMS) where they presented the flag and discussed its history and what it represents; demonstrated how to properly fold a flag; and demonstrated how to properly retire a flag. The HMS students also prepared a presentation about Veteran’s Day and held an assembly for the school, and thanked veterans for their service.
Joanna Thompson, quartermaster adjacent at the VFW and the art teacher for HMS and Hazard High School (HHS), said the event meant a lot to her from the side of an educator and as a veteran.
“Teaching kids these traditions (is important) because if it’s not taught it will be forgotten and they won’t even know what to do with the flag, how to retire it. It’s just educational and not to forget what sacrifices were made in the past and the history of different wars,” said Thompson. “It was great just seeing the respect, the honor. They realized what others had done for them.”
On Nov. 11, the VFW was scheduled to attend schools in the Perry County School system to hold the same celebrations.