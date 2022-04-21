Every April Perry County resident Theresia Jamison, along with her family, collects donations for the ARH Cancer Center in memory of her late husband, Marvin, through the Ribbons of All Colors donation drive. Jamison typically delivers the donations on Marvin’s birthday, April 12, but this year the weather delayed it to April 14.
For a few weeks prior to Marvin’s birthday, Jamison said she and her family collect individually wrapped snack items, drinks and activities such as puzzle books and more to donate to the patients of the ARH Cancer Center and their family members who sit with them during treatments. Jamison said this was something very important to her husband and is her way of continuing to do something for him.
“My husband was diagnosed in 2014 with throat cancer, he battled that. (In) 2019 he had lung cancer, he battled that and went through chemo and radiation. In 2020 right when COVID had all the restaurants close down, his lung cancer came back and spread to his brain and of course he didn’t make it that time,” said Jamison. “This month is his birthday and next month is the month he passed, so it’s hard.”
“It was very important to him to make sure that there were snacks and stuff like that at the cancer place,” said Jamison, explaining that when Marvin was doing treatments he would have her go get snacks and other items to drop off, and they even did this when he was in remission. Once he passed away, she said she decided to keep doing this in memory of him.
“It was something I continued to do for him when he passed,” said Jamison. “It makes my heart full, it really does. It’s something that I can give to him on his birthday,” she said.
This year, Jamison collected four vehicles worth of donations.