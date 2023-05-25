Several community members recently attended the Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club Tea Party on May 20. The event featured lunch, the announcement of awards, honoring past award recipients, an ice cream bar, a hat decorating station, a dancing duo display, a book giveaway and door prizes being given out.

“We do a couple of big fundraisers every year,” said Paula Boggs, president of the Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club, adding that the nonprofit holds multiple events throughout the year to benefit the community.

Some of the big events the women’s club hosts for the community, she said, are the Tour of Homes, the tea party and races.

“All that money goes back into the community,” she said, explaining that all event proceeds are to benefit the community, not the club itself. Some of the ways the club uses their money, she said, is through scholarships for local high school students and to do things with senior citizens.

During the tea party, children were able to decorate hats and then a parade of hats were led by dancers Bill and Sherry Bettinazzi. The Bettinazzis danced for the crowd and even provided a lesson. Each child was given a free book and door prizes were awarded.

Announcements were made for two awards during the tea party — “Mother of the Year” and “Business/Professional Woman of the Year.” Since they first began announcing these awards in 2013, the Women’s Club has honored many women over the years including Letha Patterson, Nan Gorman, Von Boggs, Lou Ella Farler, Cynthia Corey, Allison Wells, the late Betty Morton, Janice Brafford, the late Faye Anderson, Dr. Jennifer Lindon and Charlotte Morton.

This year, the winners were Jennifer Sandlin (Business/Professional Woman of the Year) and Margie Duff (Mother of the Year).

Jennifer Sandlin, who was awarded the Business/Professional Woman of the Year, has dedicated her life to service in Perry County. She started as a lifeguard at the Perry County Pool in high school, and for the last 20 years, Sandlin has worked for the Kentucky State Police. In 2017, Jennifer became the first-ever female captain assigned to the Hazard post. Sandlin was the first and only female in KSP history to attend and graduate from the FBI National Academy.

In 2019, Sandlin helped plan an empowerment conference for the young girls in Perry County. Sandlin was a presenter at the conference, where she encouraged young women to support and encourage each other.

Other projects Sandlin is responsible for are the KSP Angel Initiative and the KSP Women’s Retreat. To date, the KSP Angel initiative has helped to place 198 individuals with addiction in treatment programs. The women’s retreat brought together nearly every female trooper in the state for networking, training and retention.

During the flood of July 2022, all five counties in the KSP Post 13 area were impacted. Captain Sandlin worked 12-15 hour shifts without days off. At times Sandlin took on the dispatcher role and tracked missing victims. She also personally responded to help rescue a dispatcher and his family that lost their home. She has secured assistance from surrounding posts and resources from various agencies.

The thing she said she focused most on was the well-being of her employees, stating she wanted a list updated constantly about employees that suffered damage. Sandlin wanted to know where they were staying and wanted to ensure they had shelter and food. She created a supply room in the post-conference room to collect food and supplies for post personnel. She also had a washer and dryer hooked up in the garage at the post so employees without water and electricity could wash uniforms and other items as needed.

After arriving at the post, one of her first phone calls was to employee assistance because one only needed to stand in the radio room for a few moments to know how the dispatchers would be affected by the calls. Hundreds of people were calling and begging anyone to save them. The dispatchers were often the last person the caller would ever talk to before losing phone service or being swept away by flood waters. It was obvious that KSP personnel would be forever impacted by the events of that day, and Sandlin was behind the scenes making critical decisions and helping save lives that day and daily.

Mother of the Year recipient, Margie Duff, is tremendously devoted to her children, said women’s club members, adding that Duff makes sure her children have access to as many opportunities as possible while at the same time working full time and pursuing a master’s degree.

Duff said she wants to make her native hometown of Hazard a better place to live. She is very giving to her community, including her work at Bowman Methodist Church, where she is active with a women’s group. She volunteers as the “backstage Mom” at productions through the Appalachian Arts Alliance, because she said she realizes the importance of that organization and the impact the arts has on her kids and other kids in the community.

Women’s Club members said Duff’s 9-year-old Mallie and 7-year old Mable have an ideal role model, through the work their mother does at the UK Center for Excellence in Rural Health as a senior research assistant. They are seeing the value of education, as Duff pursues her master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Kentucky.

Duff’s friends praise her for her big heart, and said her sense of fun is remarkable. She’s been known to dance in the rain with her two girls, because she understands this life is to be enjoyed, and she is enjoying it with her daughters. “We honor her strength, perseverance and fortitude; we know she is valued as a friend,” said Women’s Club officials.

Women’s Club members said they are thankful for their sponsors which included: Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare; Perry County Fiscal Court — Judge Scott Alexander; Kentucky Farm Bureau — Janet Smith; Community Trust Bank; Chris Gooch CPA; City of Hazard — Mayor Happy Mobelini; Hometown Pharmacy; First Federal Savings and Loan; Peoples Bank and Trust; Perry Distributors; and Whitaker Bank.

Boggs said this is the end of their event season, but the women’s club will be hosting a drive in August.