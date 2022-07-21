Editor’s note: The organizer of the event was a juvenile, and our policy is not to provide the names of minors without parental consent and not to provide the names of those who are alleged to be victims of sexual assault.

On Saturday, July 16, community members and visitors from surrounding areas gathered at the ball courts beside Hazard City Hall to participate in a peaceful protest regarding the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

During the protest, Liv Harp spoke about a ballot measure that will be voted on in November which will decide whether abortion is a right afforded by Kentucky’s constitution; Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (KFTC) supplied water and voting resources; and Joseph Palumbo provided a sound system. Event organizers had a voter registration booth and information for resources set up.

The main organizer of the event, a 15-year-old individual, said they had

several friends coming to them for help on how to get Plan B and condoms, as well as information about where to get abortions and what home remedies worked as contraceptives.

“I was terrified because my friends aren’t educated on that stuff and they could easily very badly hurt themselves with that, and I really didn’t want to see that happen to the people I care about,” said the protest organizer.

“What the protest was mostly about was educating people on the overturn of Roe v. Wade,” said the event organizer. “What really inspired me about the overturn of Roe v. Wade was the fact that I myself am transgender and that would affect my rights if I ever got pregnant because I didn’t want to have babies.”

The event organizer said approximately 50-60 people attended the event.

“It meant so much to me, because I’m a personal victim of sexual assault and abuse in general,” said the protest leader. “This issue means so much to me, because kids don’t deserve to go through this and kids shouldn’t have to fear for their rights at 15. It was really nice seeing the mix of adults and kids and people actually showing up willing to help, especially in this area where I felt so isolated for a long time. It was amazing to see the community outreach.”

Holding events like the peaceful protest, said the organizer, helps educate people on ongoing issues.

“It may not make a sudden difference and it may not make a difference on a big scale, but I still feel like it can make a difference,” said the protest organizer. “We’re purposely left uneducated for so many different reasons and there’s not a lot of resources that are very commonly known in this area and I feel like if we have more public, loud education people would listen.”