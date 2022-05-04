Drivers who use KY 80 (Combs Road) in Perry County should expect long delays, as steel drilling to repair a break in pavement takes place.
The work will be done near mile point 6.0, between the 84 Lumber bridge and the Hal Rogers Parkway underpass near KY 2021. Work will begin Tuesday, May 10, and will continue through the rest of the week.
Motorists are reminded that this section of KY 80 is part of the detour for westbound Hal Rogers Parkway Exit 56 traffic. The exit ramp from the westbound parkway to KY 451 is closed, so traffic that normally uses that exit will be using KY 80 at an alternate route. This will cause heavier than normal traffic on the section of KY 80 under repair and may lengthen delays, especially for westbound traffic.