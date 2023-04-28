Drivers using Ky. 2021 (Big Willard Road) in Perry County should expect long delays through the middle of next week, as work to repair pavement breaks is underway.
Steel drilling will take place from April 28 through approximately 5 p.m. Monday, May 1, at mile point 1.31, with no weekend work scheduled.
Due to the narrow width of the road, lengthy delays are anticipated. Traffic will be released to travel through the work zone when possible.
Afterward, drilling will move to mile point 2.47, where the work should be completed by Wednesday, May 3. At this location, drivers can use Briar Fork Circle Road, Ky. 451, and Ky. 80 as an alternate route to bypass the closure.
Work will begin at 8 a.m. each day and will continue until around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.