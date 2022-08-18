On Aug. 9, Lowe’s associates went door-to-door passing out more than 200 totes packed with bottled water, flashlights, work gloves and other supplies to assist with the cleanup effort from recent flooding. Supplies were primarily distributed to Kentucky residents living in Hazard, according to a statement from Lowe’s.
Aug. 4, Lowe’s announced it would donate $500,000 to national nonprofit partners leading flood recovery efforts in Kentucky and across the Midwest. This is in addition to the more than 400 buckets that were passed out at three of their Kentucky locations on July 31.
Starting Friday, Aug. 12, Lowe’s Tool Rental began deploying its Disaster Response Trailer to Hazard, located at 81 Commerce Drive. The trailer will provide affordable rental options for one-time use equipment such as generators and chainsaws. Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.