On March 1, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman held a meeting at Hazard City Hall during which she awarded $4,717,104 in funding to Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe counties. The funding, said Coleman, comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Department for Local Government’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

In addition to those sources of funding, Coleman said several others made this possible, including state and local leaders.

Perry County will receive nearly $1 million through the funding for water infrastructure work.

“That funding has been made possible because of a bipartisan agreement between legislature and the governor’s office,” said Coleman. “We want to say thanks to the folks at the local level who did the work in bringing these projects to life and taking the funding and prioritizing it in a way you know it needs to be used in this community and making it happen,” she said.

As part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, the Cleaner Water Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA). Through this agreement, $250 million was appropriated through a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The Kentucky River Area Development District submitted the funding request for this project to the KIA.

The Department for Local Government administers approximately $26 million annually from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program. The CDBG program provides assistance to communities for use in revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding affordable

housing and economic opportunities, providing infrastructure and/or improving community facilities and services.

More than $106 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced June 1. Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, collaborated with their local Area Development Districts and Area Water Management Councils to submit projects for Cleaner Water Program funding. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.

Cleaner Water Program funding is allocated in three ways including:

• $150 million based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50 percent based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act.

• $50 million is available for utilities to provide drinking water services to unserved, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The KIA shall consider social, economic and environmental benefits in determining the allocations.

• $49.9 million is available to supplement a project grant for a project with a cost in excess of a county’s allocation amount and other available grant sources. The social, economic and environmental benefits shall be considered in determining project allocations. KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.

Gov. Beshear said all Kentuckians deserve access to clean water, and he is glad the funding is able to help achieve this goal. “Kentucky families deserve clean water – a basic human right – as well as access to safe and well-maintained roads, educational opportunities and support when they need help,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s investments show what we can accomplish when we put our values into action.”

Lt. Gov. Coleman agreed, and added that local and state leaders are working together to continue to make this goal possible for all Kentucky residents. Investments made in infrastructure, said Coleman, provide Kentucky with a solid foundation for the future’s economy.

“As we continue to talk about infrastructure and new jobs and all those things, you hear us talk about the jobs of the future a lot. One of the things that we know for sure is that Kentucky’s current infrastructure is not set up to handle the jobs of the future so we have to make sure that we’re investing in things like high-speed internet, clean water, roads and bridges, so that we can start to build tomorrow’s economy today,” said Coleman. “It’s important for economic development as these businesses make decisions about where they want to locate or relocate or expand but it’s also really important to our families. This is something so many of us take for granted, and we believe that clean water and access to clean water is a basic human right,” she said.

The state, Coleman said, has made a lot of progress in the last few years and is expecting to continue doing so.

“We broke every economic development record in the book in the last year with over $11 billion worth of investments that created over 18,000 jobs in Kentucky,” said Coleman. “We are now at a very unique crossroads. As we are hopefully coming out of the pandemic and putting that behind us, we’re looking at economic prosperity like we’ve never seen.”

By awarding this funding and others like it to work on issues such as infrastructure, Coleman said the state is bettering the futures of their communities. “This is our opportunity to turn two years of progress into 20 years of prosperity,” Coleman said.

Funding announced on Tuesday included:

• Breathitt County received $463,850 to the City of Jackson for the Beverly Heights and Sigman Drive waterline extension project.

• Knott County received $418,455 to the Knott County Water and Sewer District to improve service for 95 customers, and $125,311 to the City of Hindman to provide potable water to five households.

• Lee County was awarded $271,883 to the City of Beattyville for water treatment plant improvements and $600,000 to Lee County through KYTC to resurface River Drive.

• Leslie County received $181,371 to the City of Hyden for improvements at a wastewater plant; $181,372 to the Hyden-Leslie County Water District to replace 12 miles of waterlines; and $303,880 to Leslie County through KYTC to resurface River Road and Stinnett-Wendover Road.

• Owsley County was awarded $162,145 to the City of Booneville to replace existing meters and $800,000 to the Owsley County Fiscal Court through CDBG funding to purchase a new location for the Partnership Housing Food Pantry.

• Perry County received $945,989 to the Perry County Fiscal Court for new waterlines, new pressure stations and list station improvements.

• Wolfe County was awarded $262,848 to the City of Campton for improvements to a booster station.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the county is grateful for the funding and what it means for the area.

“This is exciting times as we continue to grow,” said Alexander. “It’s also an exciting time when we see not only us (the county) — the mayor from day one has been totally invested in redoing our water system and seeing our neighboring communities investing in their water systems,” he said.

Alexander said there are seven areas in Perry County that still do not have access to water.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said the funding will help supply those areas. “This right here will take care of them,” said Mobelini. “We hope over the next two years everyone has access to water,” he said.

“The investment we’re making today into our systems is going to set our communities up to succeed from now on. For years to come people will locate here because we have good water,” said Alexander.

The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.

Information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for high-speed internet expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found at governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.