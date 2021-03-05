On Feb. 25, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited several regional vaccination sites in southeast Kentucky. Coleman kicked off the tour with the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center on Airport Gardens Road before heading to the Pikeville Medical Center and then ending the tour at the Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg.

Coleman said the visit served multiple purposes.

“We're visiting these regional sites for a couple reasons. One is to be able to tour them and see what our healthcare workers are doing and to thank them for all their hard work because they've bore the burden of this pandemic this past year,” said Coleman. “Then also to see the hope that all of these Kentuckians have when they are able to get in and get a vaccine whether it's the first or second round, it really represents a light at the end of the tunnel for so many people.”

Additionally, said Coleman, she wanted to make sure everyone had access to the vaccine.

“The governor and I are committed to equity in the distribution of vaccines and in healthcare,” said Coleman. “As somebody from rural Kentucky, to me it means making sure no matter where you live you have access and opportunity (to healthcare).”

Seeing so many people waiting for the vaccine in Hazard, said Coleman, was positive, because it showed the desire for vaccinations and an eagerness to return to some normalcy. Many people, she said, have expressed fear or concern of the vaccine, but Hazard has been doing a good job of distributing the vaccine, as well as educating the community.

“That was going to be a challenge for us to overcome, the skepticism and people were worried the vaccine came out too fast. All of that, those are legitimate concerns, but that's why the Gov. and I wanted to step up and take the vaccine and show people we weren't going to let them do anything we wouldn't do,” said Coleman.

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center CEO Dan Stone said ARH was glad to welcome Coleman, and said her office's support was appreciated.

“We're just proud to have the lieutenant governor come in town and take the time to come to our community and come to our hospital and encourage our healthcare workers to continue to vaccinate. It was very great to have her here,” said Stone.

Coleman said the teamwork displayed at the Hazard site was very telling of the healthcare workers and of the community at large.

“I can't say enough about the collaborative spirit of the healthcare system, the school system, local government. It was just so obvious to me that not only are these folks leaders in their fields and doing the important work, they were also working together for the sake of their community. I just think that shows their character far and above any professional accomplishment they've had. They're good people doing good work,” said Coleman. “I have so much respect for them.”

To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine at ARH, visit, https://arhcovid19.com/arh-covid-19-vaccine-registration/.