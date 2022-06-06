The Little Theater of Hazard’s most recent production was made “of faith, and trust, and pixie dust,” as well as talent and hard work from several local children.

On May 26-28, the Little Theater presented Jeffrey Bloom's “Peter and Wendy” at the Forum. The shows were directed by Seth Lewis, and featured the work from multiple local children, teenagers and young adults who have a love of theater.

Terry Thies, a director of the Little Theater of Hazard organization, said this show, like many of the LTH's productions, are to show the group's love of theater and provide entertainment to the community.

“Little Theatre of Hazard put on this show because teens and young people love theatre too. LTH's purpose is to bring quality entertainment to our area, as well as working to get more people involved in putting on shows,” said Thies. “There are many roles to play and all of them are not actors.”

The “Peter and Wendy” production was a successful one, said Thies.

“The performances went well. The lead roles of Peter and Wendy (Caden Couch and Emily Allen) gave us the belief they could fly. Trent Collins and Casey Baker turned in good performances of Captain Hook and Tinkerbell,” said Thies. “Audience turnout was good, considering we had to postpone our original dates. The show paid it's expenses and made a profit.”

Holding events like this, she said, is vital for inspiring creativity and growing the arts in the area.

“Why it is important to have this in Perry County is to participate in all the art and activities that is guiding Main Street's rebirth,” said Thies. LTH and it's performances, she said, gives all ages a way to participate in productions.

LTH'S next production is their upcoming Summer in the Park Arts Festival, which will be their 17th year of holding the SIP festival. This will be held on June 18, starting with the art show at 3 p.m and then the play will begin at 7 p.m. All activities are free.