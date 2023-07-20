The Kentucky Department of Education announced the selection of 22 Kentucky educators, including Luke Glaser of Hazard High School, as recipients of the 2024 Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award on July 5.

A Louisville native, Glaser has been teaching at Hazard High School for nearly 11 years and is preparing to assume the role of vice principal in the upcoming school year. His tenure at the school began with a two-year commitment through the Teach for America program, an initiative that certifies college graduates to teach in high-needs areas such as inner cities or rural regions where teacher recruitment is challenging.

In addition to his educational duties, Glaser serves as a commissioner on the Hazard City Council and engages in various civic activities to maintain an active role in the community. His passion for community development resonates in his dedication to teaching, particularly in a small town environment.

"I'm going into my 11th year of teaching; they've all been at Hazard High School," said Glaser. "My passion is community development. Teaching made me realize how education is community development, especially in a small town. Combining my passion for mathematics and the concepts of what it takes to be an asset to your community is something that has been my mission as an educator."

Glaser said he appreciates the dual aspects of his career — civic development and education.

"I very much see education as a long-term career prospect, and I’m excited to keep developing my thesis of how great schools make great communities," said Glaser.

Among other attributes Glaser believes makes Hazard great is the active participation of young people in the town, which sets this area apart from other Eastern Kentucky areas. One of Glaser's goals is to inspire young people to return to Hazard after completing their college education.

"I was flattered to be nominated. My whole philosophy with education is connecting young people to the community around them and empowering them to think about what it could look like," said Glaser.

Glaser expressed gratitude in the acceptance of the award.

"It's an honor to see that thesis be recognized," said Glaser, acknowledging the support of his current principal, Kathy Patrick, and his former principal, Happy Mobelini.

"I think about all my colleagues, most of whom have been at the high school longer than I have, almost all of them have been in the community longer than I have and they have helped me and encouraged me and motivated me to be the educator and person that I am,” said Glaser.

In addition to his impactful work in mathematics, Glaser has instructed students in a variety of other subjects, including public speaking and AP literature.

"There's the common thought that teaching is a thankless task sometimes, that it's not a profession that is valued as much as it needs to be,” Glaser said. “But this community in particular, one of its largest strengths is how much it values its teachers and recognizes them. I just want to thank the Hazard community for being so supportive and such a cheerleader in what we're trying to do.”