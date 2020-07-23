On July 21, a Perry County man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Slemp community.
On Tuesday, deputies with the Perry County Sheriff's Office said they received reports regarding a domestic disturbance which led to a shooting near Millbrook Lane. Once on scene, officials with the PCSO said, deputies tended to the victim who had a small caliber gunshot wound, and later began a neighborhood canvas for the shooter. Deputies, said PCSO officials, also conducted a crime scene examination and recovered physical evidence confirming witness accounts of the incident.
Continuing leads throughout the evening, PCSO deputies said, they received information regarding the shooter’s location. Jessie R. Caudill, 57, of Slemp, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment (three counts) and tampering with physical evidence (two counts). Caudill is currently lodged at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
A second individual, Mary Rhodes, 38, of Slemp, was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
