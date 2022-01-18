This week, a Hazard man was arrested on multiple drug related charges.
According to a citation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Matthew Day, on Jan. 10, Day conducted a traffic stop on Thurman Sizemore, 35, for traffic violations.
“I was granted consent to search the vehicle and located a large quantity of suspected heroin, a handgun, a crystal-like substance which I believed to be meth and a green leafy substance,” said Day in the citation.
Sizemore, said Day, advised all items were his, and Day then obtained a search warrant for Sizemore's residence. “At his residence, I seized plastic baggies, digital scales, another handgun and a green leafy substance,” said Day.
Sizemore was arrested and charged with first-offense trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Sizemore appeared in Perry District Court for arraignment on Jan. 11.