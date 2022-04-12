A London man was recently indicted by a Perry County grand jury on charges relating to the burglary and damage of the Perry County Justice Center.
According to court documents, in August 2020, Derrick Hagans, 32, of London, burglarized the Perry County Justice Center and intentionally damaged the doors to the Perry County Justice Center in excess of $1,000.
Hagans was indicted on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
Hagans is scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit Court for arraignment on July 7. He is ordered to stay out of the Perry County Justice Center except for attending his court appearances.