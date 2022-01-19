Recently, a Lexington man was indicted by a Perry County grand jury on several charges, including the promotion of fentanyl into the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ).
According to court documents, in April 2021, David M. Gess, 61, of Lexington, allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances, operating the vehicle at a high rate of speed and struck the median in a careless manner. Gess, stated the indictment, also unlawfully possessed marijuana, buprenorphine and fentanyl. Gess knowingly introduced buprenorphine and fentanyl into the Kentucky River Regional Jail while being lodged, said the indictment.
Gess was indicted on charges of first-offense DUI, careless driving, possession of marijuana, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry Circuit Court on Feb. 24.