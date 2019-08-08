A Bourbon County man has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Perry County, while his co-defendant, a Leslie County resident, is set to potentially enter a guilty plea in September.
According to court documents, on July 30, Larry Wayne Coots, 53, of Paris, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents, Coots faces a potential sentence of between five and 40 years in prison and a potential maximum fine of $5 million, as well as supervised release of four years on the methamphetamine charge. In connection with the firearm charge, court documents show, he faces a potential sentence of life in prison.
Coots’ co-defendant, Cynthia Burkhart, of Yeaddis, has filed a motion to be rearraigned to potentially change her plea. A rearraignment hearing in her case is set for Sept. 30.
According to the plea agreement in the case, between May and December 2017, Coots conspired with others to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
During the timeframe of the conspiracy, the agreement said, Coots and Burkhart were obtaining ounce quantities of meth, which they would then distribute to street-level dealers and end drug users in the Perry County area.
In December 2017, law enforcement personnel stopped a vehicle driven by Burkhart and in which Coots was a passenger.
Coots, the agreement said, attempted to flee on foot, and while officers were chasing him, Burkhart left the scene.
Burkhart, documents said, was later located at a nearby hotel. During a search of the room, the documents said, officers found two loaded firearms, as well as drug paraphernalia, marijuana, several pills and approximately 6 ounces of a substance containing meth.
Coots is set to be sentenced on Nov. 19.
Both Coots and Burkhart remain lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center, where they have been held since their arrests earlier this year.
