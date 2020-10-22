Recently, Jennifer Hammond, the manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Hazard, won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s restaurant managers globally.
McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald's and its customers.
“Jennifer was nominated for the Ray Kroc Award because of her commitment to the highest levels of QSC,” said Hazard McDonald’s Owner-Operator Ken Patula. “She is tied in closely with the community and this has represented our brand in an outstanding fashion.”
Hammond, a 16-year veteran of McDonald’s, is one of 345 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world, and from 60 markets representing the top 1 percent of restaurant managers, to receive the honor, which included a cash prize and a trophy.
Hammond said she is appreciative of the award and believes the entire team deserves recognition.
“The Ray Kroc to me embodies teamwork,” Hammond said. “I would have never received this award if it wasn’t for my determined team who kept pushing to meet our goals time and time again.”
