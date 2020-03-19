With rising numbers of confirmed coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the state, local and state leaders have taken many steps of precaution in an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus, including holding meetings to update the public and closing down many businesses and offices.
Earlier this month, on March 6, Kentucky’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lexington, and Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency to ensure that all state entities have the necessary resources to respond. Following that, Hazard and Perry County officials began taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, and set a meeting to educate and update the area by holding a community partner meeting with representatives from local healthcare agencies, the CDC and school officials to address concerns for the Coronavirus on Saturday, March 7.
Multiple businesses within the county have been implementing different precautions by practicing social distancing. Many of the changes made were based on recommendations from the state level.
Based on the recommendation of Beshear, schools in all 172 school districts, the Kentucky School for the Blind and Kentucky School for the Deaf ceased in-person classes beginning Monday, March 16. Perry County Schools were canceled Monday, March 16 and will remain out of session through Friday, March 27. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday, March 30. Hazard Independent Schools were canceled Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19. Those four days will be considered NTI days. The school continued to feed students on the NTI days by providing breakfast from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at each school via drive-through stations at the cafeteria entrances. Mobile units also delivered to the same sites utilized in the summer program. Friday, March 20 through Friday, March 27, will be spring break for Hazard Independent Schools. All field trips in both school districts have been canceled until further notice. The schools have been contacting parents regarding reimbursements. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday, March 30, however, school officials from both districts said they are prepared to close for a longer term, if need be.
All Hazard Community and Technical College in-person classes were canceled for Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. Online classes were held as scheduled. All HCTC classes are being taught online effective Wednesday, March 18 – Friday, March 27. Students should continue to monitor their HCTC student email accounts for more details from their instructors. All external events scheduled on HCTC campuses during Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 27, have also been canceled at this time.
Actions were taken to protect the state’s most vulnerable populations by limiting visitation to senior care and long-term care facilities, and then later Gov. Beshear recommended the temporary closure of the senior centers to help halt the spread of the virus for those populations.
At the Paul E. Patton Veterans Center, individuals must call ahead before coming to the facility. Visitation has been canceled at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, no visitors are to come to the center until further notice. This decision will be based on a weekly decision by center staff. Hazard ARH is still limiting the number of visitors per patient. The hospital asks patients and visitors to return to their vehicles and call before entering any ARH facility if they have traveled through one of the areas with a designated Travel Health Notice, if they have traveled on a cruise ship or been in close contact with someone who has, if they have a fever of more than 100.1 and lower respiratory symptoms and if they have been potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19. Visitation and the inmate work release program were both canceled at the Kentucky River Regional Jail effective Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 30. Jail officials said visitation will still be available through online video-chatting. On March 30, jail officials said they will reevaluate the situation to determine if any further changes will be made to the visitation schedule.
Effective March 17, Maggard Funeral Homes will no longer be allowing families to bring in food or use their lounges for gathering purposes. Instead of coming in-person to give condolences, people can send flowers, send condolences online on the Maggard Funeral Homes website and Facebook posts, or by a simple phone call or text to let families know that they are thinking about them during their time of loss. Their services will remain the same, however, they do not want the lounge areas used for gatherings.
Due to the Coronavirus 2019 pandemic, local government offices have made the decision to close their offices to public foot traffic. Services will be limited, but still available.
Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini announced that starting at 4 p.m. March 17, Hazard City Hall will be closed to the public. City bills can still be paid online at the hazardky.gov website, payments can be mailed in, or can be paid at the drive-through window of People’s Bank, First Trust Bank or Community Trust Bank. Additionally, people can also call City Hall and make payments over the phone. If there are any questions or concerns about city bills or matters, contact City Hall at (606) 436-3171.
Effective March 18, the Perry County Fiscal Courthouse is no longer allowing foot traffic in the building. All offices will still be open for phone calls, but services will be limited and each department will have their own guidelines to follow. Numbers and departments include: Judge Executive’s Office (606) 439-3699; Occupational Licensing (606) 436-0803; Solid Waste (606) 439-0149; County Clerk (606) 436-4614; Sheriff’s Office (606) 439-4523; PVA (606) 436-4914; Commonwealth Attorney (606) 435-6222; and Grants (606) 487-1376. Until further notice, Waste Connections will not be accepting in-person payments at the old landfill. If a bill needs paid, it can be done with a credit or debit card at www.wasteconnections.com or by calling (606) 439-0008 or (606) 864-7996. If you do not have a debit or credit card and are unable to pay your bill at this time, your services will not be canceled.
As they are located in the courthouse, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office is also closed to in-person transactions at the office until further notice, effective March 17. The office will still be open, just not for public interaction with office staff. This is to help protect PCSO staff with social distancing. Office staff will still be on hand to process tax payments, reports, etc. Individuals will need to call (606) 439-4523 to request what services they need. Taxes can be paid by mailing it to P.O. Box 7309 Hazard, KY 41702. Property taxes can be paid online at the PCSO website. Vehicle inspections will need to be called in and scheduled. Law enforcement service will continue to protect the community. The only exception is that deputies will not be shaking hands and will handle minor instances of reports when possible by telephone. Vehicle key unlocks will be suspended unless human life is endanger. Deputies will continue to patrol and answer calls to keep the community safe.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered that all Kentucky bars and restaurant dining rooms close effective 5 p.m., Monday, March 16. Carryout and delivery orders can be continued as normal. The governor urged people to order take out when possible and support local businesses and their employees. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Beshear issued an executive order outlining specific steps for all public-facing businesses to take regarding closures. By 5:00 p.m., March 18, all public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation or, that by the nature of the service to the public, cannot comply with CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, closed all in-person operations, said Beshear. These public-facing businesses included entertainment, hospitality and recreational facilities, community and recreation centers, gyms and exercise facilities, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, theaters and sporting event facilities.
Those businesses providing food, food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, retail, grocery and consumer goods, home repair/hardware and auto repair, pharmacy, and other medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, warehousing, storage, and distribution, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging may remain open, subject to limitations provided in prior orders, but must to the extent practicable implement Centers for Disease Control guidance. Gov. Beshear said the overriding goal of the order is to minimize in-person interaction, which is the primary means of transmission of COVID-19. The immediate implementation of the order is necessary as patrons of public-facing businesses gather in large numbers, in close proximity to each other and in enclosed spaces, endangering the health of customers and staff.
Beshear has also ordered that all childcare centers are to be closed by the end of the business day on Friday, March 20. The policy, he said, will be forthcoming, but will include an exception for health care workers, and there will be some on-site employer exceptions. Gov. Beshear said the state is working with federal partners to continue Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) payments on behalf of qualified families during the mandatory closure period. The state will also be covering co-payments typically covered by families. Gov. Beshear also issued interim guidance to require the temporary closure of all licensed adult day care centers across the state beginning on March 20.
Beshear said he agreed with Secretary of State Michael Adams’s recommendation to postpone the state’s primary election, which would have been held in May, to Tuesday, June 23. The State Capitol has been closed to nonessential personnel.
State boards and commissions were recommended to cancel any scheduled in-person meetings and instead use video teleconference technology. State agencies were announced to allow telecommuting where possible to decrease on-site staffing by up to 50 percent to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and suspended out-of-state travel for state employees. Gov. Beshear also recommended that businesses also utilize telecommuting and allow employees to work from home if possible.
While many individuals are taking a hard hit due to the closures and limitations being made, officials are working to ensure they get all the assistance they can during these trying times. Gov. Beshear said his administration has applied for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration. The U.S. Small Business Association is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses (private and non-profit organizations) suffering from substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus.
The state, said Beshear, is taking steps to waive the waiting period for unemployment for those who are losing their jobs because of COVID-19 and will waive any work search requirements while the state of emergency is in effect. Kentuckians who temporarily lose their jobs or are quarantined because of COVID-19 will be eligible for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits, according to Gov. Beshear. In addition, the seven-day waiting period to receive UI benefits will be waived during the state of emergency. Claimants may request benefits every two weeks. This process may continue for a maximum of 26 total weeks or until the claimant obtains employment or returns to work. The weekly benefit amount is based on the worker’s past wages, and the maximum weekly benefit amount is $552.
Beshear has also issued an executive order to waive copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees and asked providers to expand their networks to patients that may go outside their normal providers. Additionally, those without insurance, he said, will be able to get a test in Kentucky. Beshear signed an executive order allowing pharmacies to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days to ensure those vulnerable communities or those who need to self-isolate will have their needed prescriptions.
To help those who might have a driver’s license expiring in the coming weeks, Gov. Beshear said his administration would be providing a three-month extension on driver’s licenses.
Other decisive actions Beshear has taken since the first case was confirmed in Kentucky include: issuing an executive order to prohibit price gouging; closing all state prisons to visitors; activating the State Health Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Center; announcing that Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) will provide wage replacement benefits for first responders and medical personnel who have been quarantined for COVID-19; advising that all community gatherings be canceled; asking hospitals to cease elective procedures by Wednesday, March 18; and holding daily and most days, twice-a-day media and Facebook live briefings to inform Kentuckians and provide recommended health and safety guidance.
Many leaders said they know the steps being taken seem drastic, but they have been done in the best interest of Kentucky residents. “I am not going to be the governor who acts two weeks too late,” Beshear said. “I will continue to act swiftly to limit the spread and reduce the risk to Kentuckians, particularly those vulnerable populations. My promise to Kentuckians is we will work through this together and make sure we get through this.”
“For those out there trying to find an exception, if you’re not truly engaging in social distancing, if you are not taking those steps, it will force further action,” Gov. Beshear said. “Not that we want to take it, but we have to protect everybody. It’s all of our duties. Look for ways to be a part of the solution as opposed to being an exception to what we’re putting out there. We are having to take some tough steps, but it’s absolutely necessary. We are going to take them. We are going to get through it. We are going to restock, rebuild, whatever it takes to get back to where we were.
“We’re doing these precautions so we can protect the public and lead by example. Public safety is my number one goal in a time like this, so I feel like it is critical that we let the public know what is going on,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “We are preparing, to the best of our abilities, for what is going on out there. We’re implementing everything we can to be a leader and to be ahead of that curve so that we don’t have a spike in our healthcare system. I know this is a hardship but we must do everything we can.”
Alexander said that he believes city and county officials, school officials, healthcare facilities and other business and community leaders are doing what they can to contain the situation.
“We are going to get through this. This is something that government can’t do alone, it starts with each individual,” said Alexander.
During this time, Alexander said, he urges that community members try to take care of themselves mentally and physically.
“It’s critical. This is one of those things that government can’t help with everything, so we do need to be a leader and we do need to do everything we can to protect the county,” Alexander said. “Your mental health during this time, it is critical that we maintain a positive attitude. We will get through it, we will get through this. It may take a little time but we just have to reinvent our daily lives.”
The governor said he knows people are anxious and their lives are being disrupted.
“We have released tips and guidance for good mental health and to relieve anxiety during this period of time. We know we will get through this,” Beshear said. “Mental health is going to be critically important in getting through this. Make sure that you do things that help your mental health.”
Hazard Mayor Donald Happy Mobelini agreed.
“We can just take precautions. It seems like everybody says not to panic, but when you see everything being shut down around you, this is unprecedented in my lifetime,” said Mobelini. “For the uncertainty, we’re doing the best we can to try to get through this.”
On Monday, March 16, the City commissioners held their monthly meeting and discussed the various updates of the situation for the public. Public Health Director Scott Lockard, of the Kentucky River District Health Department, was the guest speaker for the meeting. During the meeting, Lockard said that local healthcare agencies are currently looking at and observing counties that are in an active outbreak status to see what progressive steps they take, so Perry County will know how to model their plan and have an idea about how the situation will look.
The plans, he said, are based on the Spanish influenza of 1918. According to information from that situation, Lockard said, areas that did little in regards to the disease and who chose to “let it ride” had a high amount of death rates, whereas the areas that practiced social distancing and implemented various precautions and/or interventions had fewer cases of the disease.
“Eighty to ninety percent of the people with COVID-19 are going to be fine,” said Lockard.
Some, he said, will have a fever and coughing and will feel bad for a while, but will then bounce back from it.
“There’s going to be a small percentage that is going to have very negative effects,” he said, stating that with people ages 80 and older, a large percent are dying. “That is a huge impact.
“The kids are still getting it, they’re just not having near as adverse of an impact on them and they can take it home to (others),” said Lockard, explaining that schools, day-cares and children are a large source of spreading the virus.
People with compromised immune systems and other health care problems, he said, are more at risk, which worries local healthcare officials. “
You look at the people in our community, they have high rates of heart disease, high rates of COPD and high rates of diabetes,” he said.
Lockard said he has spent 30 years in public health, but has not come across another disease like this. “This is unlike anything I have ever seen in my lifetime in public health,” said Lockard, explaining that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the virus, however, many healthcare experts are working diligently to learn more.
“We have been working around the clock,” Lockard said.
The CDC, he said, has reported more than 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and the numbers keep increasing.
“That’s a huge concern for us,” he said, stating that Kentucky is taking drastic measures to prevent further spread of the virus. “We’re fortunate ARH has 50 ventilators and 11 negative pressure rooms, and they have already been working on plans to set up a whole wing if needed here in Eastern Kentucky.
“How big is it in Kentucky to cancel thoroughbred racing and basketball?,” said Lockard. “So if anyone doubts the seriousness of this ... this is not about money, there is conspiracy. This is about protecting our people,” he said.
After the COVID-19 update, City Manager Derick Hall read a declaration calling that Hazard is in a state of emergency. The motion passed unanimously. By having so many good working relationships and partnerships, Hall said, it will enable the city and county to be more successful in this situation. “It may not happen, but it is better to be prepared,” said Hall.
Since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the state, more cases have been confirmed nearly daily, bringing the total to 27 as of presstime.
Officials encourage people to self-monitor their conditions during this time. Symptoms of COVID-19 include mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, shortness of breath, a dry cough that will not go away and sometimes pneumonia in both lungs. The disease is more severe for the elderly and for people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, kidney disease or heart disease. Some of the best methods of prevention include avoiding contact with sick people; avoiding touching your face; washing your hands often using soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds; and using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
The Perry County Health Department, ARH and clinics and community medical providers are working together to prevent, contain and treat the virus. The situation is constantly changing, so continue to check for updates by visiting, www.chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/Pages/COVID19.asps or www.cdc.gov/coronavirusvirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
