Several agencies and government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Those closings include:
The Perry County Courthouse will be be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Hazard City Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The Perry County Justice Center will be be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Most post offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Most banks will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Most municipal offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.