During a proclamation signing at the Perry County Fiscal Court on May 5, Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini signed a proclamation declaring May be recognized as “Stroke Awareness Month” in Hazard and Perry County.

Keisha Hudson, leader of the Eastern Kentucky Stroke Warriors, and the administrative research assistant senior at the University of Kentucky's Center of Excellence in Rural Health, said the proclamation is a good step for the community. Stroke education, said Hudson, is vital knowledge for community members.

“We think this is very important to make our community aware of the signs and symptoms of a stroke,” said Hudson.

The group, she said, uses the slogan “Be Fast” to teach people to remember the signs and symptoms of stroke, including: balance, eyes, face, arms, speech and time. The B.E.F.A.S.T. warning signs and symptoms of stroke include balance issues, eyes blurring or not seeing properly, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.

Beyond B.E.F.A.S.T., additional stroke warning signs and symptoms include sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion; trouble speaking or understanding; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking; dizziness; loss of balance or coordination; and sudden severe headache with no known cause.

By signing the proclamation and working together, Hudson said, the community is helping improve the health of the region and educating people about strokes.

“The actual campaign for this year specifically, 2021, is 'Relentless Together,' so when all of our stroke warriors, survivors and caregivers and advocates are relentless together we can fight against stroke,” said Hudson.

During American Stroke Month in May and year round, the American Stroke Association's 'Together to End Stroke' initiative encourages Americans to manage their blood pressure, memorize and share the stroke warning signs and call 911 at the first sign of a stroke, along with the 2021 initiative 'Relentless Together.' Much more research and education is needed to help Americans prevent and treat stroke, said officials.

Stroke, stated the proclamation, is a leading cause of serious long-term disability and the third leading cause of death in the United States, killing nearly 146,000 people each year and more than 2,200 citizens of Kentucky each year. In the U.S. between 2014-2015, stroke mortality increased three percent after years of decline, said the proclamation.

Officials said more than 85 million Americans have high blood pressure which is the leading controllable factor for strokes. Projections show that by 2030, an additional 3.4 million U.S. adults age 18 and older will have had a stroke, a 20.5 percent increase in prevalence from 2012, with the highest increase (29 percent) projected for Hispanic men, said officials. Additionally, said the proclamation, the direct medical costs for treating strokes are expected to almost triple from $71.6 billion to $184.1 billion by 2030. New and effective treatments have been developed to treat and minimize the severity and damaging effect of strokes when administered in the early hours.

The Eastern Kentucky Stroke Warriors formed in 2015 and started signing proclamations in 2016, she said. The group, said Hudson, started in Perry County then expanded to other counties in the region.