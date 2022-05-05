Perry County community members were able to check out the new Mountain Comprehensive Care Center on HWY 15, meet the staff, engage with community leaders and organizations and learn about SUD, stigmas and being a recovery ally during a Recovery Festival held at MCCC on April 27. The Recovery Festival was made possible through a collaboration between Mountain Comprehensive Care Center and Primary Care Center, and support was provided by the KY Opioid Response Effort (KORE) through the KY Primary Care Association and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

During the Recovery Festival, organizers reviewed services offered by Mountain Comprehensive Care Center and Primary Care Center; addressed the stigma against addiction and discussed how to be a recovery ally; provided stories about the HOPE program and recognized peer support and first responders; provided free food, haircuts, music, Narcan and door prizes; and held a group discussion about understanding substance use disorders and the need present in our community.

Becky Kilburn, grant director for Mountain Comprehensive Community Care, said several community partners, including representatives from Primary Care Center, Casey's Law, various in-patient and out-patient treatment facilities, the QRT and other organizations, came together for the event and provided invaluable information and resources to the recovery community.

“We had different community resource partners from Primary Care, Little Flower, Mountain Comprehensive Care – just different people from all over the state and all over the region – come together to provide a one-stop-shop where people in recovery can get access to all the different resources available to them,” said Kilburn. “We had a great turnout. I couldn't have asked for anything better. It was great.”

The festival, said Kilburn, was very needed at this time due to the high rates of overdoses and overdose related deaths in the area.

“This year and the last few years, fentanyl has made its presence and there are more overdoses now than ever before — not just in our area, not just in Kentucky, but all over the United States. We have to work to prevent these overdoses, we have to work to get people off of medications before it's too late,” said Kilburn. “We have to work together to save a life.”

Kilburn said they hope to hold the Recovery Festival at least once a year.