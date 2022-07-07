U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell recently spoke about several ongoing issues being faced by the state during the June 29 Washington Update Luncheon held at Hazard Community and Technical College.

Some of the main topics of discussion were McConnell’s views on how a divided government should look and how to resolve ongoing issues going forward.

“I remember on election night when the improbable Donald Trump got elected the first thing that came to my mind was ‘What can you do with this situation where you have a Republican president, a Republican House and a Republican Senate that would last as long as possible?’” said McConnell. “The first thing on my mind was the judiciary. Lifetime appointments and opportunity to shape things for decades to come.”

McConnell said, that in his mind, they needed to keep a Republican-ruled government for as long as possible.

Once the administration changed, he said, the dynamic shifted and the nation began facing other issues such as inflation, high interest rates, a crime wave and border control problems.

“It won’t surprise you to know I don’t have much in common with the current administration. I think they made one really massive mistake last year that not a single member of my party in the House of Senate voted for,” said McConnell, referring to the $2.9 trillion rescue package passed in March 2021. Although it helped at the time, he said, the dumping of the funds on the economy have led to some harsh effects.

“State and local government are in better shape than they’ve ever been before, but that’s the good news,” he said. “Here’s the bad news — I don’t know what you paid the last time you filled your car up or the last time you went to the grocery store.”

McConnell said the bill was expected to produce historic levels of inflation and is now showing to be true. “It’s all come true, we have raging inflation. Raging inflation,” he said.

McConnell said the only cure for inflation is for the Fed to raise interest rates, which is currently being seen, adding hardship to the state.

“This is entirely a self-inflicted wound, a gargantuan political mistake not joined in by a single solid Republican in the House or the Senate,” said McConnell. “They own this issue and they ought to pay for it and I hope they will this November.

“I think the American people want us to go in a different direction,” said McConnell.

Although the government is divided, McConnell said, they should work together to achieve common goals for the people they serve. Biden, he said, will be in office for two more years so they have to find a middle ground.

“There are plenty of things I disagree with this administration on, but I think anytime you can - if you’re a football fan think of it this way - look for issues within the 40 yard line that you can actually agree on and make some progress for the country,” said McConnell. “Let’s look for some things we can agree on because we’re not going to do the big stuff he wanted to do and because we don’t have the White House we won’t be able to do it exactly like we’d like to do it.”