Senate President Robert Stivers joined U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, State Treasurer Allison Ball, and Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives on Sept. 2 to hear directly from Eastern Kentucky flood victims and those on the ground about ongoing recovery efforts.

Stivers, McConnell and agency representatives provided updates on the collective efforts to help the region and its people recover in the aftermath of devastating July flooding. This follows the recent session in which state lawmakers allocated approximately $215 million from the state’s budget reserve trust fund to provide short-term relief to county governments, schools and more.

“The biggest takeaway is the necessary coordination and communication needed in rural areas where damage is so broad. Getting communication streamlined in an area where phone, internet, cell service and transportation have been disrupted is more of an impediment,” said Stivers. “We took the first significant step last week and got $215 million out the door.”

Stivers said that, while fixing housing is definitely a challenge, there are private dollars available after individuals have completed the initial FEMA process.

“Housing was a challenge before the floods and was made worse by the floods,” said McConnell. “We are going to stay the course and stick with these people to help them get back. All of us are committed to making sure that happens.”

Representatives from FEMA and KYEM applauded unified state and federal efforts.

“Both senators said it best. We heard a lot of great information in the meeting,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Brett Howard. “A survivor told their heart-wrenching story, which really drives home why we’re here and all the lives it touches.

“This is a whole of government, a whole of community approach. Together, we’re getting money into the hands of survivors,” Howard said.

Jeremy Slinker, executive director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said he was humbled by this concerted effort.

“This effort is survivor-centric,” Slinker said. “President Stivers mentioned communication and coordination. Emergency management lives by those rules. We’re going to stay focused on the people and work with all partners, including the legislature, to keep our eyes on the immediate needs.”

McConnell described the flood survivors who shared their story as “articulate and persuasive” in emphasizing the focused and coordinated efforts needed from all involved to help eastern Kentucky rebuild.

FEMA officials made an impassioned appeal to survivors, or anyone who knows of a survivor, who has not contacted FEMA to do so at, 1-800-621-3362.