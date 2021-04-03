On March 29, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) visited the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Hazard Clinic to discuss Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, as well as the multiple COVID-19 relief bills that have been passed.

Several community leaders were present, and expressed appreciation for the work being done on the state and local level.

“This effort has involved community leaders, healthcare entities, public health and a tremendous amount of community volunteers. As we all have learned it takes collaboration and team work to accomplish community-wide vaccinations,” said Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center Community CEO Dan Stone.

ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman agreed, stating that every level of healthcare provider played a critical role in getting to the present state of things.

“In Kentucky, three of the top five counties for the (highest) percent of population vaccinated include Perry, Pike and Floyd. I think that's a testament to all of the healthcare providers from the health departments to the physician practices to the community groups to the hospitals, and the efforts they have taken to make sure we get shots in arms as soon as possible,” said Grossman.

Although those counties were named the highest vaccinated in the state, Grossman said, the efforts need to continue.

“With that being said, the highest was 25 percent. 25 percent of the population has received the vaccine in our highest county. State-wide I think it was 15 percent. We need to get more shots in more arms,” Grossman said.

The current stage the state is in, said Sen. McConnell, is different than last year.

Last year, Sen. McConnell said, he helped lead the Senate to pass five bipartisan rescue packages allocating almost $48 billion for the development of vaccines and treatments through Operation Warp Speed.

“It is obviously a modern medical miracle that not one, not two, but three effective vaccines were produced within a year as the result of the money we pumped into Operation Warp Speed,” said McConnell.

The state, he said, has continued to work on recovering from the pandemic, but the only way out will be through vaccinating a majority of the population.

“COVID hit us in so many different ways, in an adverse way. We've done a number of things to try to get us through that period, both by supporting healthcare and also by propping up the economy, but the only way this ends is with the vaccine,” said McConnell. “I gather that (we're) within a week or so of almost everybody being eligible regardless of age.”

The vaccination stage is not the only difference at the moment, he said, adding that the state is also in a different place economically this year.

“With regards to the economy, I'll go ahead and address the differences that developed this calendar year over last year. Last year, our COVID relief packages were done on a bipartisan basis. I think the most number of votes cast against any four or five bills, the biggest of which was the CARES Act, was eight votes,” said McConnell. “We all worked together regardless of disputes of other issues to get a handle on this crisis.”

The targeted relief bill McConnell said he negotiated last December devoted $8.75 billion specifically to distribute vaccinations. In January, officials said, Kentucky received almost $87 million in federal funding to help the state administer vaccine shots. Since last May, McConnell said he has visited more than 30 Kentucky healthcare facilities to personally thank healthcare heroes and discuss the $13 billion impact the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is making on Kentucky.

“As we turned the year and went into a new administration, my view, and the view of every one of my colleagues on the Republican side on both the Senate and the House, was that we were not in the same place that we were a year ago. Vaccines were being disseminated, the economy was beginning to recover and while we were open to another round, we had a very big difference over the issue of how much.”

The administration of President Joe Biden, he said, proposed a much higher figure than he was personally comfortable with.

“The new administration and a majority of the House and Senate insisted on doing another CARES amount of right at two million dollars. We tried to open discussions about doing about a fourth of that directed just at vaccines and healthcare,” said McConnell. “They won, we lost and my concern was the future of our entire country and the amount of debt that we've now accumulated, which is as large as our economy for the first time since World War II. I do worry about the long-term ramifications of that on the future of our children and our grandchildren.”

The new relief bill, McConnell said, was approximately $1.9 trillion, but only one percent of it deals with vaccines and only nine percent of it deals with healthcare.