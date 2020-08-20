On Aug. 18, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) visited several cities in Eastern Kentucky, including Hazard, to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). While in Hazard, Sen. McConnell visited the Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Regional Medical Center to thank healthcare heroes.

“When this thing hit, none of us knew what to do about it, and so the people here at this hospital and across Kentucky were dealing with an unknown disease. It took a good deal of courage on their part to deal with a disease they didn't understand, which could have been just as dangerous to them as it was to the people they were trying to help,” said Sen. McConnell. “We sought to borrow an extraordinary amount of money that under normal circumstances we wouldn't even consider.

McConnell said the CARES Act, along with some smaller items, added approximately $3 trillion to the national debt.

“I can't think of any other circumstance in which we would have done that,” he said.

Recently, said McConnell, there has been a discussion of adding another $3 trillion dollars for another package, but both sides are currently at a stalemate for a decision. McConnell said he believes adding another large amount of money to the national debt is excessive at this point, where the CARES Act is still being given in phases and the economy is in the process of re-opening.

“Here's what I recommend, a trillion dollars, which is still a huge amount of money, focused on several things,” said McConnell. This proposed funding, he said, would be used for liability protection, among other things. “There ought not to be a single doctor, hospital, nurse, university, K-12 educator, or small business having to deal with a lawsuit, an epidemic of lawsuits, on the heels of the pandemic we're already dealing with,” said McConnell.

The funding, he said, would be narrowly crafted to deal only with the coronavirus, covering Dec. 2019 forward to four years to guarantee the nation can recover. Additionally, he said, funds will be needed for PPE and unemployment.

To date, officials said, the CARES Act is making a $12 billion impact across the commonwealth. This federal assistance includes more than 50,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans that help small businesses, farmers and nonprofits access over $5.2 billion in urgent relief and Kentucky healthcare providers have received more than $1.3 billion. Hazard ARH received $19 million from the CARES Act.

ARH officials said they were very appreciative of Sen. McConnell and the CARES Act.

“When March 17 occurred and we basically closed the facility to visitors and we shut down elective procedures, our revenues really plummeted,” said Appalachian Regional Healthcare President/CEO Joseph Grossman. “It was the actions of the CARES Act that helped us get through that and help us to be in a position where we are back open and taking care of the people throughout this area.”