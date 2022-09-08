U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) visited Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 2, to discuss flood disaster recovery efforts with emergency services personnel and local leaders from all flood-impacted counties.
Earlier this month, according to a statement from the senator’s office, McConnell traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky to discuss recovery efforts and meet with flood victims, the Kentucky National Guard, volunteers, first responders and state and local officials. After hearing concerns from Eastern Kentucky families and local officials during the visits, Senator McConnell contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator again to encourage expedited assistance for Kentuckians impacted by flooding.
During the week of Sept. 2, McConnell visited the Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) Operations Center for a briefing regarding the flood recovery with FEMA and KYEM.
On Sept. 2, McConnell visited with and thanked emergency services personnel and volunteers at the Flood Relief Distribution Center on Black Gold Blvd and following a closed-press briefing with local officials, U.S. he hosted a press availability conference to discuss the flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky at Hazard City Hall.
McConnell, the statement said, has maintained contact with local, state and federal officials to coordinate and provide aid. Additionally, he launched his portal for natural disaster relief resources on his website, www.mcconnell.senate.gov