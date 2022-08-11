Following the recent flooding and storms, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, to meet with local leaders and visit several communities affected by the flooding.
On Tuesday, McConnell participated in a briefing with local officials and emergency services personnel at the Pikeville EMS Center in Pikeville; visited with and thanked disaster relief volunteers at Fleming-Neon Middle School in Neon; provided an update following a briefing with local officials and emergency services personnel and thanked disaster relief volunteers at the Knott Sportsplex in Leburn; and met with local officials and emergency services personnel at the Wayland Volunteer Fire Department in Wayland.
On Wednesday, McConnell visited with and thanked disaster relief volunteers at the Wendell H. Ford Airport in Chavies; participated in a briefing with local officials and disaster relief volunteers at the County Line Community Church in Chavies; surveyed flood damage with local officials near the Watts Fire Department in Lost Creek; met with local officials and healthcare providers at Mountain Comprehensive Health in Whitesburg; and provided an update following his visits throughout Eastern Kentucky at the Kentucky National Guard Command Center in Bonnyman.
Senator McConnell has a portal on his website compiling natural disaster relief resources into one place on, www.mcconnell.senate.gov, and, according to a statement from his office, has maintained contact with local, state and federal officials to coordinate and provide assistance.