Many businesses and government services will be closed Monday, May 29, in recognition of Memorial Day. Those closings include:
The Perry County Courthouse;
Hazard City Hall;
The Perry County Justice Center;
Most post offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day;
Most banks will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Presidents' Day; and
Most municipal offices will be closed on Memorial Day.
Remaining Open:
Most major retail and grocery stores will remain open on Memorial Day.
Most restaurants will remain open on Memorial Day.