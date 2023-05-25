Many businesses and government services will be closed Monday, May 29, in recognition of Memorial Day. Those closings include:

The Perry County Courthouse;

Hazard City Hall;

The Perry County Justice Center;

Most post offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day;

Most banks will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Presidents' Day; and

Most municipal offices will be closed on Memorial Day.

Remaining Open:

Most major retail and grocery stores will remain open on Memorial Day.

Most restaurants will remain open on Memorial Day.