As the May 16 primary election nears, several candidates are continuing to reach out to the communities they serve and connect with voters.

Mark Metcalf, who is serving his sixth term as Garrard County Attorney, is running for state treasurer and said if elected, he hopes to accomplish several goals.

“The role of the treasurer is to ensure the integrity and security of Kentucky’s tax money,” said Metcalf. “Secondly the role is to isolate and identify instances of fraud and improper payment, and to make sure that — in waste — to make certain that when it’s identified it is eliminated.”

Metcalf said if he is elected, he intends to protect taxpayers across the state.

“Working with the General Assembly I will search for instances of waste where we can save the taxpayers’ money and return that money to the taxpayers,” he said. “Kentucky borrows too much, it taxes too much, it spends too much and it saves too little. I want to reorient state government toward protecting the tax payers, the people who pay the bills.”

Metcalf said an issue he sees going on currently is that investment banks have attempted to weaponize and radicalize Kentucky’s tax revenue and Kentucky’s pension fund, and that these same investment banks are hostile to fossil fuels. If elected, Metcalf said he plans to ask the General Assembly to help stop this.

To accomplish this, Metcalf said he wants to make the centerpiece of his service striking new contracts so that fossil fuels are protected and so that policies adopted by the investment banks that are hostile to fossil fuels are either struck out or that the government does work with other investment management companies.

“What’s critical to our coal counties is that there are at least six large mines going full tilt all the time. Miners are now making wages they haven’t seen in years,” said Metcalf, stating that in some cases miners are making $50 an hour. “What I want to do is protect that culture of investment in our mountain counties, in our coal counties.”

Metcalf said he wants to make certain that the federal government does not discriminate against fossil fuels, specifically by President Joe Biden’s administration and its “hostile government posture against fossil fuels.” Biden’s agenda, said Metcalf, forces Kentuckians to choose between buying gas or groceries.

Kentucky, he said, has clean coal and the state needs to utilize that.

“We need to exploit that,” Metcalf said, explaining that this would mean reliable fuel is available across the state and country if used properly.

In addition to having those goals, Metcalf said he has a wide range of experience that will also help him in the role of state treasurer.

A native of Garrard County, Metcalf said he has family roots in Harlan and Knox County, as well as from West Virginia. This, he said, has contributed to his love of the region and his desire to help Appalachians and rural communities. Additionally, he said, he also had a public education and graduated from Garrard County High School before attending the University of Kentucky where he graduated in 1980. Metcalf then finished law school in 1985. This, he said, allows him to further relate to many voters.

Metcalf’s first job out of college was on the congressional campaign for Harold Rogers. Following that he had several years in various roles relating to law, prosecution and U.S. defense.

In 2002 President George W. Bush appointed Metcalf to the Justice Department. While there, he said, he handled the election reform bill. Metcalf was later appointed to the domestic security division of the Justice Department where he handled border control prosecutions. Metcalf was also sent to Guantanamo Bay where he handled terrorist cases. Metcalf was appointed to the U.S. Immigration Court in Miami, where he served as a judge.

Metcalf was named 2013 Kentucky’s Outstanding Attorney, and his child support office was named number one in the state in 2017.

Metcalf has represented Kentucky twice in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Additionally, Metcalf is a combat veteran of Iraq, and a 29-year veteran of the Kentucky National Guard.

With many voters having skepticism over politicians, Metcalf said he intends to put in the same long hours he has for county attorney in the role of state treasurer. Metcalf said he makes it a priority to return all phone calls, never refuse appointments and treat others the way he wants to be treated.

“To restore confidence in government it’s up to each office holder to keep his or her promises and to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with trust and integrity,” said Metcalf. “I will be an advocate in the treasurer’s office for all of Kentucky.”

Metcalf will face Andrew Cooperrider and OJ Oleka in the May primary election. Democrat candidate Michael Bowman will face the winner in the November election.