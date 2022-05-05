A Michigan man is facing federal charges related to the alleged trafficking of oxycodone pills in Perry and Fayette counties.

Larry Marrioneaux, 28, of Clinton Township, Mich., was charged May 3 with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone pills and possession of oxycodone pills.

According to an affidavit filed in the case by the FBI special agent investigating the case, in March, two controlled purchases of oxycodone were made from Marrioneaux at the Perry County residence of an unnamed co-conspirator.

On March 10, the affidavit said, officers with the FBI HEAT Task Force and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at the Perry County residence and found approximately 1,736 oxycodone pills, $53,573 in cash, six firearms and other items.

During the course of the investigation, the affidavit said, officers identified Marrioneaux as a source for the pills coming into the area and a controlled transaction was arranged for May 2 in which Marrioneaux was supposed to bring the drug to the parking lot of Red Lobster in the Hamburg area of Lexington.

The affidavit said KSP saw Marrioneaux’s vehicle and uniformed officers approached and gave Marrioneaux verbal commands to keep his hands on the steering wheel.

Marrioneaux refused, the affidavit said, and fled, nearly running over two KSP officers and striking the side of another occupied KSP vehicle.

After a brief pursuit, the affidavit said, Marrioneaux got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later after being Tased, the affidavit said.

Marrioneaux, the affidavit said, had approximately 1,000 oxycodone pills in his pocket.

Marrioneaux is currently lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and was scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in London May 3.