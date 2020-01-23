On Tuesday, Jan. 21, University of Kentucky officials provided updates on the recently launched Kentucky Viral Hepatitis Treatment Project (KeY Treat), a three-year, $15 million study co-funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) with the ultimate goal of eradicating the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) in Perry County.
Led by UK College of Medicine Professor Jennifer Havens, the study is examining whether removing barriers associated with accessing direct-acting antivirals for the treatment of HCV will impact the health of citizens in Perry County. Gilead Sciences, Inc. is providing free doses of the HCV drug for the project. Officials said more than 900 doses for every HCV-positive person in the county have been given so far, and are valued at $50 million. Through the study, any person in Perry County over the age of 18 who tests positive for HCV with viral RNA will be given treatment, a once-a-day pill taken over the course of 12 weeks. The clinic space for the study is located inside the Hazard ARH Medical Mall.
HCV is a blood-borne viral infection that causes liver inflammation and liver damage. It is spread via contaminated blood and is commonly passed on through injection drug use. As a result of the opioid epidemic, Kentucky’s HCV infection rates are twice the national average, with Kentucky currently ranking fifth in the nation in overall deaths from opioid use.
“We are the hotbed of the nation for this disease. This gives us an opportunity,” said Joe Grossman, president and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Inc., explaining that the program will allow the area to move forward away from the negative statistics. “I think this is really a great day for Perry County, for our area and for our collective organization.”
Screening for KeY Treatment began in Sept. 2019, and Havens said the response has been overwhelmingly positive so far.
“So far, we have screened more than 120 participants, and most tell us that they have attempted to access treatment for their Hepatitis C and were turned away due to their previous or ongoing drug use,” Havens said. “The response to our alternative approach in KeY Treat has been tremendous, and the vast majority of the participants initiated on the medication to date have successfully navigated the treatment regimen.”
Described by Havens as “a miracle drug,” the treatment has cure rates up to 100 percent. In just the short time since Havens’ study began, she said 55 people have initiated their first does, and more than half already have undetectable RNA. Participants, she said, will be considered “cured” if the viral RNA is still undetectable 12 weeks after completing the treatment.
“Based on these early results, we are optimistic that KeY Treat will meet its goal of reducing the community viral load and eliminating Hepatitis C transmission in Perry County,” Havens said.
The study, she said, represents a paradigm shift in how HCV treatment is sometimes handled by clinicians, who may be deterred by a patient’s continues use of injection drugs. By taking a “public health approach,” Havens said program officials are directly targeting the population at highest risk for transmitting the disease – eradicating the problem in the population will have a positive impact on the collective health of the county.
“UK has a long history of being a research leader in the study of substance use disorders and how to address the disorders and the consequences of drug use,” said Sharon Walsh, director of UK’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research. “Dr. Havens has been working in the Perry County community for several years, and this community-engaged history set the stage for us to capitalize on this history and expertise and to bring this ground-breaking study to Kentucky.”
She said Havens’ time in Hazard has allowed them to form relationships with the citizens of the area.
“The citizens and leadership of Perry County have been outstanding partners in this project, and have been supportive of our past work in this region,” said Walsh. “This project, KeY Treat, extends that history, and puts the University of Kentucky, our center and Perry County on the leading edge of science for the United States.”
Program officials said the opioid crisis and subsequent rise in HCV infection rates may also lead to another major health issue in Eastern Kentucky — liver cancer. Untreated or delayed treatment of HCV causes scarring in the liver and can lead to the development of hepatocellular carcinoma, said officials with the program. With Kentucky already home to the highest overall rates of cancer incidence and death in the county, officials said, particularly in Appalachian Kentucky, the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center has made cancer prevention a top focus of its efforts.
Markey Center Director Dr. Mark Evers, along with other program members, said he sought to bring national leaders to Kentucky to learn more about the serious issue of high cancer rates and substance use disorders in Appalachian Kentucky.
“This work, and the collaborative support from this work on a national scale, is crucial for Kentucky,” said Evers. “Unfortunately, Kentucky is home to one of the highest rates of cancer and that problem is even more pronounced right here in Appalachia.”
Evers said the statistics are high, and through this program, they hope to lower them while also improving overall health.
“Our most recent five year data shows almost 1,000 new cancer cases and 430 deaths in Perry County alone,” said Evers. “There is no vaccine for Hepatitis C, but there is good news. Treatment for Hepatitis C works and it can reduce the risk of liver cancer by 75 percent. By eliminating Hepatitis C in Perry County, we will also be significantly reducing the risks for liver cancer, essentially stopping the problem before it starts.
He said the program has more than one benefit.
“Our goal is to significantly reduce the burden of cancer here in our state,” Evers said. “Cancer prevention is a key component on Markey’s mission, and this study is a prime example of how our researchers are working to develop evidence-based solutions to improve the health of Kentuckians.”
There is currently no vaccine for Hepatitis C, said officials, so once patients are cured, they are still at risk for reinfection if they continue to engage in injection-risk behaviors. Because many insurance companies only pay for one round of HCV medication, many HCV-infected patients who seek treatment through community providers may be turned away if they are at risk for reinfection.
To address this, officials said, one of the major components of the KeY Treat study is focused on syringe services. To ensure that participants who are active drug users don’t become reinfected after receiving treatment, the grant covers the cost of injection-related equipment and HIV/HCV testing, provided through the Kentucky River District Health Department.
“We are very excited about our partnership with UK on this project. The substance use disorder epidemic and its associated health problems have dramatically impacted our communities,” said Scott Lockard, public health director for the Kentucky River District Health Department. “The local health departments have responded with increases in our harm reduction efforts with no dedicated funding streams to offset these costs. The resources provided by this partnership with UK is vital to our work in protecting the public’s health.”
Lockard said this project has been successful so far, and he feels it will continue to, because of the resources available in the area and the number of people who care about these issues working together.
“We have so many great assets in our community,” said Lockard. “If there is any silver lining to the substance use disorder epidemic that is ravaging our communities, it is that it’s made us all realize that this problem is too big for any one entity to tackle on their own. We’ve all got to come to the table, we’ve all got to identify what our strengths are and what we can bring to the table.
Lockard said that, by pooling resources and putting local people first, they are helping people more quickly than if the individual organizations worked alone.
Many people in the program often question why they should get tested, Lockard said, but once they become participants, they feel like hope has been restored somewhat.
“I think this project is giving hope again to a lot of individuals,” he said, stating that many people are using their services. “Here in Perry County alone, since we have started our syringe exchange program, we have served 490 individuals.”
In addition to treatment for HCV, the project is able to offer what Havens calls “the full package” of treatment for participants with substance use disorders. The three medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration — buprenorphine, naltrexone and methadone — are available through the Behavioral Health Group, and participants have access to a social worker who can help with wrap-around services, including transportation, housing and referrals to mental health services.
For Havens, who has spent 15 years at UK studying injection drug use and has carefully followed the trend of rising HCV rates in Hazard since an initial study in 2008, the KeY Treat project is a strong push forward to improve overall health in Perry County and hopefully beyond.
“We’re really trying to improve access and design a program that removes a lot of the stigma around seeking treatment for Hepatitis C,” Havens said. “Studies show that even without any intervention around substance use, people who get treated for their HCV end up reducing their substance use over time. And often, it’s because they’re taking that important first step for their health in treating their Hepatitis C.”
