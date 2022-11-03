On Oct. 27, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. Among these projects, two are in Perry County.
According to a statement from the governor’s office, the funding comes from the second round of Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved and 38,000 under served homes will benefit from the water and sewer line projects alone. This does not include the Kentuckians who will benefit from projects like water and sewer treatment plant projects or water tank projects.
“Since the start of my administration, I’ve prioritized upgrading Kentucky’s critical infrastructure and making our state a better place for our people,” Gov. Beshear said. “With this announcement, we’re investing more than $200 million in projects across the state. Once we allocate all the Cleaner Water funds from this round, every county will have funding to help improve their water infrastructure.”
A few projects the funding will benefit include:
Perry County:
The City of Hazard will use $238,521 for their Napier Ridge Waterline Improvements Project.
The Perry County Fiscal Court will use $1,491,062 for the Sanitary Sewer Extension on Upper second Creek Phase 1 Project.