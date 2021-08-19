This week, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing person investigation in Perry County turned to the investigation of a fatal accident.
According to PCSO officials, Stacy Lynn Coots, 47, of Viper, was found deceased on Aug. 15 in an apparent accident. Coots, said the PCSO, had went into the hills on Rogers Branch where his vehicle was parked to cut a tree and the tree fell on him resulting in his death.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all that loved him,” said the PCSO in an online statement. “Thank you to the many who shared the post in attempt to help locate him.”
Arrangements are being handled by Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.