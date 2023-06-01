After 39 years of dedicated service to the Hazard school system and 23 years as Principal of Hazard High School, Donald "Happy" Mobelini is retiring.

Throughout his career, Mobelini has worn many hats, serving as an educator, basketball coach, teacher, principal, mentor and even Mayor of the City of Hazard. As Mobelini bids farewell, students and faculty have been reflecting on his profound impact on their lives.

"A lot of times, people in power cater to other influential families or individuals in positions of authority, but Happy is the complete opposite of that," said faculty member Brittany Wolfe. "The number one thing about him is he doesn't like to see people hungry. He tries to merge the haves and the have-nots so that everyone has what they need. Even when I was in high school in the late '90s, he was the same way. He is very involved with all the students. He means a lot to the students, and I think that's why they listen to him so well because they respect him.”

Jamel Hazelle, a student who moved to Hazard from New York, emphasized the welcoming environment Mobelini created.

“He made me feel comfortable as a kid who’s only one of a couple kids of color,” Hazelle said. “Seeing him in the hallway everyday always made me feel at home. He made me feel like family. One time I was on my way home to get my jersey for our basketball game and the wheel bearings on my car, on my left front tire went bad and my tire came off. It was so scary. I called Happy and he got Victory Towing to come get my car and he picked me up, took me to the house to get my jersey and brought me back to play my game. We won that game that night. He did that for me. But he’s always busy helping everyone. He makes me want to help others because I see what he’s done for me, so why wouldn’t I do the same for someone else,” said Hazelle.

Mobelini's dedication to students extends beyond his role as principal, according to student athlete Landon Smith.

“I came from Knott County, and Happy is more like family to all of us,” Smith said. “He knows every kid's needs and whatever they need to get to be where they want to be in life. He knows how to help them become successful. One time he had us get a bunch of boxes of food together and deliver them to families in need around Christmas. Christmas gifts, food boxes, he makes sure these kids have food and something to look forward to for Christmas. He doesn’t let anybody go without. It puts things into perspective. That’s a big part of why he does what he does. He will take us and we will help these kids and he will make sure we understand how blessed we are, that we have a life where we can help other people.

“We all look up to him, who he is and what he does. He’s given his whole life to everybody else. Nobody falls through the cracks,” said Smith.

Hazard Superintendent Sandra Combs acknowledged Mobelini's unique ability to connect with students from diverse backgrounds.

“People have asked who we would replace Happy with. But I’ve always said, you don’t replace Happy, you hire a new principal and you hope that principal moving forward takes those great qualities he had and tries to have that connection with the students. I don't think you'll find another person who can relate to the students like he has. From the poorest of the poor to the richest of the rich. They all respect him and it’s because they all know he respects them. They know he's there to help them with whatever. Not just school work. He’s helped create great successful students who have went on to go to Ivy League schools. Doctors, lawyers, surgeons, everything else. But he also tries to make sure that kids that don’t have any opportunities get a chance to do something so they feel like somebody cares,” said Combs.

With a smile on his face, Mobelini explained how working in the Hazard Independent Schools was more than a job to him and more like home, being the only place he has ever been employed, serving in many roles.

“I’m very proud of this place and what we do,” Mobelini said. “Our kids also test great and our graduation rate is almost always right at a hundred percent.”

Reflecting on his long tenure at Hazard High School, Mobelini expressed his pride in the school and its accomplishments and highlighted the changing needs of students over the years.

“We used to worry about paper and pencils, books, things like that,” Mobelini said. “Now we worry about if kids have a bed. A place to sleep, a home, that they have food. We take care of our own, we provide them with whatever they might need. Food, shelter, whatever they especially need. One thing we’re really proud of is our trips for the kids. Most schools have a senior trip, we make sure every class gets to take a trip and get to see something they maybe wouldn’t have got the chance to do otherwise.”

Acknowledging the collaborative effort involved in achieving these goals, Mobelini expressed gratitude to the supportive superintendent and School Board.

“It takes a whole town. It’s not just me,” he said. “There are so many people who help make all these things happen and I’m thankful to each one of them. I'm lucky I’ve had a supportive superintendent and school board who have allowed me to do this kind of stuff.”

Mobelini said his favorite thing has always been taking a kid who no one expects to graduate and helping them graduate and he will miss the students and faculty of Hazard greatly as he students with students at graduation for the last time as the high school principal.