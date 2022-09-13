FEMA is operating a mobile registration center this week in Perry County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured losses from the flooding that began July 26. The center is in northeast Hazard, off Ky. 476.

Location:

Home Place Community Center, 24 Victor Road, Hazard KY 41701

Hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, Sept. 17.

FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral, or dental expenses.

It is not necessary to go to a mobile center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters may apply online at disasterassistance.gov, call, 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: How to Register with Disaster Survivor Assistance — YouTube.

Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.