Professor Randy Moon recently announced his retirement from Hazard Community and Technical College.

Moon started his career at HCTC in August 1993, according to a statement from the college. He taught classes such as American Literature, Major Black Authors and Creative Writing.

Many of Moon’s students expressed appreciation and admiration towards Moon and his classes.

“Each exercise was challenging in a sense,” one student wrote in a course evaluation. “I have always been interested in reading and writing. The course was set up to inform the students on ways to improve their writing skills and techniques to help prepare them to write papers for other classes as well,” the student said.

Moon obtained his bachelor’s of arts degree from Brigham Young University. He later earned a master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of California, Riverside.

Moon and his wife of 45 years, Jacqueline, live in Hazard. They have two sons along with two grandchildren.

“It’s been 30 years of making wonderful friends, getting to know the kinfolk, growing deep roots in Kentucky, working hard, finding joy and suffering and fulfillment, and discovering that Appalachia is more complex and diverse than I ever could have imagined, and that I never want to leave which isn’t something I expected when I first came here,” he said.

Moon said he plans to spend his retirement working on writing projects. He and his wife want to spend as much time as possible with their grandchildren, he said. Moon also added they would like to tour the Maritime Provinces and Quebec in Canada.