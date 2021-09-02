On Aug. 27, community members gathered on North Main Street to rejoice as the Mother Goose head was reattached to the building. The head, which collapsed near the end of March earlier this year, fell as a result of weather and time related damage. Since then, local carpenter Keith Miller, of Keith Miller Construction, has been rebuilding the neck and head of the local landmark.

Miller said the project was challenging but rewarding. Throughout his time working on the head, Miller tried to use as many materials from the original head as possible to keep the history in tact, while also adding new material to make it last several more years.

“I told her to send me every piece of wood she had there. I tried to figure out from there what it looked like and how to build it. It was a project,” said Miller.

“On the second weekend I asked what the hell have I got myself into because it wasn’t working out, but we figured it out,” he said, stating that he looked at old photographs and kept re-arranging the structural rings until it worked. “It was just mangled so bad. I used five structural rings but I built new ones and put (them) right above them sandwiched right beside them.”

Miller said he has not been taking on many construction projects lately, but did agree to take this one on for the challenge.

“I like a challenge,” said Miller. “Basically I don’t even do carpentry work no more hardly, just for myself, but I took that project on.

“I was frustrated. It was a tough project to get started on, but once I seen how they had done it - you know you’ve got to see how other people done it too,” Miller said, adding that he was worried about the stability of the head, but once he got into the project it went smoothly.

Miller said he is thankful for the help working on the project provided by Central Bridge volunteers and his two helpers, Alvin Miller and David Miller. Miller also said he is grateful for Alice McIntosh for trusting him with the project.

“Honestly it was an honor for her to ask me,” said Miller.

Alice McIntosh, owner of the Mother Goose building, has had the building in her family for generations and said the whole family is excited, amazed and relieved to see the head returned.

“I’m relieved. It’s like someone’s been reborn or got a new baby,” said McIntosh. “I’m just tickled to death. Out looking over Hazard again.”

McIntosh said she believes Miller did a great job and she appreciates the time and effort he put into rebuilding the head.

“I’m just so amazed at the construction that Keith did. It’s just perfect, it really is,” she said. “It was just amazing when he put it back up there.”

Since last week, she said, community members have continued to stop by the building to take photos and videos, and have reached out to the family to express their thoughts. The show of support, said McIntosh, means a lot to her and her family, knowing that the community cares so much about the building.

“I’m amazed, I really am, to realize how much that means to the community,” said McIntosh. “That in itself amazes me that they wanted it back so bad.”

McIntosh said the new door is expected to be put in this week as well. The family hopes to have an anniversary party for the Mother Goose by the end of the week, but McIntosh said it may be postponed to early September depending on how things go.