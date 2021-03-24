On March 24 a local landmark was damaged when the head of the well-known Mother Goose house fell from the building.

The Mother Goose is owned by the family of George and Ollie Stacy, and is currently being leased as the Mother Goose Inn and Gift Shop run by Sherry Spradlin. Over the years, the Mother Goose has sustained damage from weather and age, and a fundraising effort recently began in an effort to repair the building and prevent that kind of damage.

The Mother Goose turned 80 years old in August 2020, but still had many features based on the 1940s. Some of those were damaged when the head fell, said Spradlin.

“We don't have any major damage on the inside, just right around the neck, thank goodness. And the front door, for some reason, it shattered the door that they hand-made into a million pieces,” said Spradlin. “It's the wildest thing.”

Spradlin said there was electric service to that part of the building, but that damage has yet to be determined.

“We don't know what it did to the electrical,” Spradlin said.

Spradlin said she will be able to continue operating the gift shop, but the inn will temporarily be closed and she will have to cancel the Easter bookings.

More information will be available in the coming days as damage is assessed.