Mother Goose House on its way to becoming an inn

A famous attraction in Perry County, The Mother Goose House, is being revitalized by the county and is in the process of transitioning to an inn.
The Mother Goose’s transformation is part of a joint effort by the Harmony House Bed and Breakfast and the Perry County Fiscal Court, according to Sherry Spradlin, the owner of the Harmony House.
“Bailey Richards is our downtown development coordinator and she had heard that it was going to be up for rent so she contacted Alice Mcintosh about renting it for the county,” said Spradlin. “(Judge-Executive Scott) Alexander told Bailey to contact me about doing it and running it, so it’s going to be a joint venture with the county and me, I’m contracted to take care of it.”
Spradlin said that the Mother Goose House is in need of repairs and renovations in order to function as an inn, but the house will remain a staple in tourism for the county.
“It needs some repairs and so the county will be taking that so we’re keeping it as a tourism attraction,” said Spradlin, “I’m in there painting, re-doing things, getting furniture and all kinds of things, so it’s going to be a few more weeks.
“We’re excited to be doing it and soon, if you call the Harmony House, we’ll be answering as the Harmony House Bed and Breakfast and Mother Goose Inn,” she continued.
Spradlin added that she hopes to be able to begin booking rooms by the start of the Black Gold Festival this September.
