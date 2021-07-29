Recently, the family who owns the Mother Goose building said that the re-construction of the local landmark is nearly complete and they expect the head and neck of the goose to be returned to the building within the next few weeks.

Alice McIntosh, owner of the Mother Goose, said the re-construction of the head is being done by her long-time friend Keith Miller, of Keith Miller Construction. The project, she said, is nearly complete and she and her family are excited to see the goose return.

“He’s got it 3/4 finished. I’ve not been up there this week so far,” said McIntosh. “He’s going to re-fabricate the nose. He’s going to re-roof it and everything before he brings it back to put on the nest.”

Miller, she said, has been doing great work following the fall of the head. “He’s an artist at work, that’s what he looks like. He’s really putting his heart into it. I’m excited,” she said.

“I just think he’s doing an awesome job,” said McIntosh. “He said it’s not going to leak and it’s going to stand there another 80 years.”

McIntosh said other local community members have been involved as well. Alan Richie, she said, has redone the door that was busted and used old pieces and new cedar to remake the door.

Additionally, she said, a local painter will paint the shingles once everything is back together.

McIntosh said Miller informed her he hopes to be complete with the project around Aug. 1, just in time to celebrate the Mother Goose’s 81st anniversary.

McIntosh said the family is planning to have a community celebration once the head is back up, but details have yet to be determined.

“I don’t know how that will work but it’s going to be a big day that’s for sure,” said Richie. “I’m just going to stand and cry, just awesome,” she said, explaining that she has a lot of memories with her family there and is grateful to see it come back soon.